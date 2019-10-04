COLUMBIA, S.C. — In less than a year, South Carolinians who wish to board a domestic commercial flight, enter a secure federal building or visit a military installation must have a “Real ID” driver’s license or identification card issued by the SCDMV to do so.
Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, a person must have a Real ID, or another federally approved identification, to board a domestic commercial flight, enter a secure federal building or visit a military installation.
Presenting a Real ID at a military installation does not guarantee access. A visitor must have a valid need to access the installation.
“We’ve reached a critical point in our implementation of Real ID as a state,” SCDMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo said. “Unless you have a valid U.S. passport or military ID, now is the time to purchase your Real ID at scdmvonline.com or in one of our branches to avoid long lines or future disruptions in your travel plans. To think that lines won’t reach four to six hours in South Carolina is a myth, and we’re urging you to prove us wrong by preparing now.”
Beginning in October, South Carolinians who are eligible to buy their Real ID license online will be notified by mail.
The SCDMV will mail notifications to approximately 500,000 people over the next six months who may be able to purchase their Real ID license without a trip to an SCDMV branch. If you receive this notification in the mail, you’re encouraged to take the advantage of this convenient service and avoid the SCDMV altogether.
“When you buy your Real ID license online, the SCDMV will use your current photograph and signature on file with the agency and mail your new license in about five to 10 business days after placing the order,” said Melissa Cisson, deputy director of the contact center.
Cisson oversees the online ordering process.
To purchase a Real ID, a person must bring to the SCDMV, or the agency must already have on file, all of the following documents: proof of identity (government-issued birth certificate or valid U.S. passport); proof of Social Security number; two proofs of current, physical S.C. address; and proof of all legal name changes, if applicable.
For South Carolinians who already have a license, purchasing a Real ID is considered renewing a license.
International customers must bring their proof of authorized length of stay in the United States in addition to the documents listed above. Only certain branches can complete international customer transactions.
The DMV also has two checklists with the documents needed.
Since Feb. 20, 2018, the SCDMV has issued more than 960,000 Real ID licenses and IDs. The agency expects to reach the one million mark in mid-October. Still, there are close to 3.5 million South Carolinians who have yet to purchase a Real ID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.