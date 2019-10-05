FLORENCE, S.C. — The School Foundation and Florence One Schools have partnered to start Early Childhood Ambassadors, a program for local early childhood leaders.
The program is designed to give local leaders in schools, child care centers, community organizations and businesses a unique opportunity to look at contemporary topics in early childhood.
The participants will meet with early childhood education experts, who lead new educational trends for young children, according to an announcement from The School Foundation.
Debbie Hyler, executive director for The School Foundation, said she is excited for the ambassadors to have the opportunity to take part in direct exchange with international, national and regional experts in their respective fields of expertise.
“Each month’s program will center on a unique topic or experience and will offer opportunities for early childhood leaders to learn about new ideas and insightful research impacting young children in Florence,” Hyler said.
The Early Childhood Ambassadors program started in September with a visit from Helle Heckmann, an early childhood education expert from Denmark. The program will take place for six months.
“The Ambassadors program is an opportunity for the community members that serve children to come together and participate in training that would normally not be available locally,” said Dr. Floyd Creech, Florence One Schools director of school readiness. “The School Foundation and Florence 1 Schools have joined together to create exciting opportunities and new possibilities for the children of Florence.”
For additional information, contact Hyler by email at dhyler@theschoolfoundation.org or by phone at 843-662-9996.
