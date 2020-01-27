PICK & PACK: House of Refuge Outreach Ministry 7 Counties Clothing will hold a Pick & Pack community event on Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1032 Pearl St., Darlington. Items will include shoes, baby clothes, men’s clothes, women’s clothes and more. For more information, call 843-206-3151 or 843-624-3214.
INFORMATION DEADLINE: Please submit information for Church News to Jim Faile at jfaile@hartsvillemessenger.com by 12 p.m. on the Friday prior to the publication date you wish your announcement to run in the Hartsville Messenger.
