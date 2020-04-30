FLORENCE, S.C. — Help 4 Kids Florence has seen several new faces during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several churches have been volunteering with Help 4 Kids Florence since the pandemic started, including NewSpring Church, Cornerstone Baptist Church and Florence Presbyterian Church.
Allie Walker, vice president and treasurer of Help 4 Kids Florence, said the organization has to rely on other volunteers because most of the regular volunteers fall into the high-risk category for COVID-19.
“We have to be more careful, so that’s why different churches and businesses have stepped up,” Walker said. “We have had quite a few donations to help us specifically with this COVID-19. It’s just been wonderful. It’s been a community that has come out to help.”
Help 4 Kids Florence has expanded the number of packing times, to ensure social distancing.
The organization meets at 10 a.m. Monday through Thursday. Only five or six volunteers are allowed at a time.
Brendan Kendrick, campus pastor assistant, has been helping get volunteers signed up to serve, deliver boxes of food and to pack bags. NewSpring Church has partnered with Help 4 Kids Florence in the past, but it decided to continue serving because of the new challenges COVID-19 presents.
“We want to provide as much as we can. We knew there was a need for organizations that are under specific challenges that they are under that they wouldn’t be under if it weren’t for COVID-19,” Kendrick said.
Kendrick said that over the past few weeks, NewSpring has been partnering with several other churches and Helping Florence Flourish to get people signed up to volunteer in various organizations in the city including Help 4 Kids Florence.
“What’s the most encouraging thing about it is the fact that it’s not just a one church here, one church there, but it is a unity of churches,” Kendrick said. “It’s a bunch of churches coming together to serve and so I think that is very encouraging to see churches are not serving under the church name but serving under the name of Christ.”
Walker said the community has really gathered together to ensure Help 4 Kids Florence can continue to operate.
“It’s been a blessing because we really didn’t know how it was going to happen, and then out of the blue we pick up the phone one day and a minister or a person from a church asks ‘How can I help?’ ... has been remarkable,” Walker said.
Help 4 Kids Florence is a nonprofit organization that provides food bags to elementary schools in Florence County. For more information about volunteering at Help 4 Kids Florence, email Elaine Trant at elaine900@aol.com
