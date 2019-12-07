Sunny early then becoming mostly cloudy later in the day. High 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: December 8, 2019 @ 12:37 am
Hemingway's holiday festival brought out a crowd on Saturday.
Hemingway Mayor John Michael Collins and Sabre Poston are among those enjoying the holiday festivities in Hemingway on Saturday.
HEMINGWAY
Christmas celebrations began in Hemingway on Saturday with events sponsored by the Hemingway Merchants Association. The festivities included Santa Claus and crafts.
