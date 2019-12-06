The more historic (older) I get the more I love history. I love old farm houses, old gardens (what we call yards in McBee) and old plants. Therefore, I am tickled to death that Kalmia Gardens and the historic Hart House (c.1820) at 1624 W. Carolina Ave. in Hartsville are having a Christmas open house today from 3 to 5 p.m.
Along with the Hart House Tour, the Jacob Kelly House and the Hart Cottage will be open and it is all free. With all the houses decorated in period style it will truly be a walk back into Christmas Past that will change the heart of any Ebenezer Scrooge.
The old simple wood-frame farm houses at Kalmia Gardens takes me home for Christmas. Termites have taken my family’s home, but I will never forget.
Of course, it had a screened-in porch where I shucked many an ear of sweet corn, peeled enough tomatoes to make my hands sore, and ran the old, worn- out, reel-type washing machine that worked constantly to keep all our cloths clean. By the way, one of my sisters got her hand stuck in the reel one day and we had to pry it apart to free her.
I got scolded many times for running back and forth out the screened door letting Daddy’s “pet flies out of the house.”
Next was our kitchen with its red-hot wood heater, single row of cabinets filled with all it takes to feed eight kids, and a small kitchen pantry cupboard filled with Mama’s leftover biscuits. (I called them “three-finger biscuits” because Mama would press her fingers on top to make them thin and oh-so-good.) And Mama with her sweet smile standing next to her stove where it seemed she always stood trying to feed all us kids.
Next came our dining room with its small rectangular table not quite large enough for all us kids. Maybe that is why my brother Wayne ate in the kitchen or was it to be closer to the food, with all eight of us competing for each morsel. Here I learned that if you did not like something someone else did and you would be left out.
Next came our den again with its red-hot wood heater, couch, straight-back wood chairs stolen from the dining room, and our greatest prize: our black and white TV tuned to wrestling, the Red Skelton Show, the Ed Sullivan Show, Mission Impossible, the Arthur Smith Show, and any time possible the Billy Graham Crusade.
Finally, with no insulation our three cold bedrooms were all attached to the den. I remember the time when the Mason jar that my sister filled with hot water to keep her feet warm at night froze the next day while we were at school.
I guarantee that it will not be so cold at Kalmia Gardens and the folks there will make you feel right at home and maybe like me back home-on-the-farm for Christmas.
