JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Ground was broken Wednesday for a municipal complex, and newly elected Mayor Johnny Hanna said it was a new beginning.
“This is a signature building, and it’s a big step for us,” Hanna said. “This is a beginning, and we need something down here, and we are going to do everything we can do to move forward.”
Johnsonville City Council members new and old and city employees gathered on the construction site of the new municipal complex for the groundbreaking.
Outgoing Mayor Steve Dukes said the start of construction on the complex has been a long time coming.
“We are excited about it,” Dukes said. “We know this is something that is going to be a great for the city of Johnsonville, and we are just proud that we are able to have the opportunity to get this location.”
Dukes said he hopes that the new municipal complex will be an anchor building for the downtown area, and that when people see that the city is investing in the downtown area, that will spur growth in downtown.
Construction is set to begin with the clearing of the lot, grading of the land and tearing up the asphalt that is currently on the lot in early December, according to David Mace, the city’s downtown development director. Mace said construction on the 7,623-square-foot building will take about a year to complete.
“As a native of Johnsonville, I’m excited about it,” Mace said. “Back when I was a teenager and young adult, Broadway was very active and had lots of stores. That’s been a kind of dream of mine is to have it look that way again.”
The building will cost $2.1 million, Mace said.
With the new building, there will be a larger city council chambers, which will allow more people to attend and participate in the meetings, Hanna said.
“There will be plenty of seats in there,” Hanna said. “My goal is to put citizens in those seats for communication, involvement and input. We are a small city. Everybody’s voice needs to be heard.”
The new municipal complex will be at 117 E. Broadway St. at the site of the old IGA building.
