Halloween is over, but there are still many demons out there that we must fight on a daily basis. Many of y’all know I have been in the hospital, and I want to thank you for the hundreds of cards, calls and messages I have received.
Even though they have not found out all that is wrong, I think I have the best doctor, specialists, and hospital in the world. But don’t think I wasn’t highly upset the other day when they sent me to the wrong doctor, for the wrong reason, and had me to prep for a procedure I did not get. People, animals and plants all have problems.
I am a horticulturist, someone who specializes in the growth of plants, and so to say, a plant doctor. Believe me, plants have their own set of specific problems. Many farmers pick on me and say if there were no plant problems, I would not have a job — job security. In fact, it seems like the last few years have been notable by what new, exotic or just awful pest invades the South.
First came a resistant form of a disease called downy mildew on vegetables in the cucurbit family (cantaloupes, cucumbers, squash, watermelons, etc.) that made them very difficult and expensive to successfully grow in the fall. Then, a new fruit fly called the spotted-wing drosophila that could attack fruit like strawberries and blackberries before they get overripe. Then, the kudzu bugs and the sugar-cane beetles invaded farms and pastures. However, in the last couple of years, something has reduced the numbers of kudzu bugs to a tolerable level. Then, an awful white-mold disease called sclerotinia (what I call white mold on steroids) devastated cole crops and legumes. Finally, a new stinkbug called the brown marmorated stinkbug started to increase in the South and makes it more difficult to grow fruits and vegetables.
Lately I was hoping for a little relief from some of these problems. In fact, I felt like the fellow in one of Jerry Clower’s jokes who climbed a tree and got into a tussle with a raccoon and hollered out to hunters below: “Shoot up here amongst us! One of us has to have some relief!” However, then came two new bacterial diseases on cole crops: a zanthomonas and a pseudomonas that riddles their leaves. At present, rotation is the only effective control proved to be effective. Then, I found a new disease on cucurbits in South Carolina called plectosporium blight.
Finally, last year was no better and started with a bang because we found boxwood blight here in Florence. It is a leafspot that turns into what we call a blight with leaves dying and falling off the plants. Honestly, boxwoods do not like our heat in the South and they have been plagued for years by spidermites. But with the boxwood blight, and two other new diseases of boxwood, dieback and stem canker, which have not been detected here yet, in the future it will be even more difficult to grow boxwoods in the South.
