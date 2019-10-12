Earlier this week, I was glad for the cooler weather and decided to do a little needed pruning in the Master Gardener demonstration garden at Clemson’s Pee Dee Research and Education Center.
The garden is being renovated, but we are keeping the curly willow (Salix matsudana ‘Tortuosa’) in the middle. As its name implies, this tree has curly, tortuous stems and branches which are great for flower arrangements. For that reason, it was being pruned, which I typically do not do in the fall.
You might ask, “Why do we not prune trees and shrubs this time of year?” Because woody plants are supposed to be ceasing growth, shutting down and soon will be going dormant for the winter. Pruning encourages new growth, which is very tender and easily injured if we get an early frost.
You might ask, “Why are you confessing to this horticultural crime?” Because I was collecting 150 sticks for a colleague to make flower arrangements.
When I was almost done producing my bundle of wavy sticks, I was intrigued to encounter something I had never seen before. I found a beautiful, large caterpillar, bright green and covered with sinister looking spines. Fortunately, I saw it on the cut branch rather than it finding me first and stinging me. With a little research, I learned that this creature is the larva of the Io moth (pronounced “Eye-oh”), which is a large, beautiful yellow/gold moth with huge eyespots on its wings.
As you may know, caterpillars (sometime called “cats” by entomologists/insect experts) are the immature stages of butterflies and moths. There are several species of stinging caterpillars and they all start showing up this time of year. Some of them do look spiny, but others look fuzzy and cute, or brightly colored.
This leads me to a warning: Please be careful when doing any yard work in the fall around trees and shrubs. These caterpillars’ interesting appearance may hide a painful surprise if you bump into them accidentally, as they hang out on a stem or the underside of a leaf. These stinging caterpillars have bodies covered with pointed or barbed hairs or spines for defense against predators. If you do come into contact with them, a pretty nasty (but temporary) rash or painful raised bumps can result.
The majority of stinging caterpillars belong to three groups: puss caterpillars, slug caterpillars, and giant silkworm moths (like the Io moth). Usually they are solitary feeders, minding their own business feeding on the leaves of smooth-leafed shrubs and trees.
Most caterpillar stings result from people brushing against trees and shrubs while mowing the lawn or doing other yard work. The best ways to prevent stings is to be aware that they might be present and avoid contacting them. I hope you will enjoy the cooler weather, admire the colorful leaves and cute, fuzzy caterpillars from afar and walk away with a pleasant memory, not a burning irritation.
For an excellent fact sheet on stinging and venomous caterpillars of the Southeast, from University of Florida Extension Service, go to https://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/in014.
