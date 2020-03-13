FLORENCE, S.C. — Friday’s Region 6-5A game between West Florence and defending champ St. James had all the drama one could ask for.
Not to mention, some controversy.
After West Florence’s George Floyd and St. James’ Ethan Salak recorded 10 and 12 strikeouts, respectively, a balk called on the Knights’ bullpen decided Friday’s game on West’s home field.
In the top of the eighth with two outs and St. James’ Braiden Eagan at third, the balk was called on West Florence reliever John Coble, and Eagan was allowed to cross home plate and account for the game’s lone run in a 1-0 Shark victory.
The call left West coach Josh Brown furious.
“That’s terrible,” said Brown, whose team is 0-2. “I’m not supposed to say anything about officiating, but both teams played their hearts out. Both pitchers pitched their hearts out. It was a Friday night region game, and it comes down to a questionable, questionable call. I’m not happy. I’m not happy one bit about it.”
In the bottom of the eighth, West went down in order to end the game.
Coble entered the contest with two outs in the bottom of the seventh after Floyd, who had pitched 6 2/3 innings of no-hit ball, allowed a right-field double by Blake Lauria.
After Coble ended the seventh-inning St. James threat, he hit Eagan with a pitch to start the eighth. Eagan moved to second on Chandler Smithart’s sacrifice bunt and reached third on a passed ball.
And that set up the game-deciding call.
“They said (Coble) was in the hybrid position, and he can’t pitch from that,” Brown said of the umpires' explanation of why the balk was called. “But he pitched from that for two innings, and they call the balk with two outs in the eighth? That’s what I’ve got a problem with. He pitched that way to start the inning. That was the stance, and they didn’t say anything there. How the home-plate umpire calls the balk and the field umpire doesn’t? I don’t know.”
The Knights, however, missed their share of early opportunities. After West loaded the bases in the first with two outs, Salak struck out Nic Edick to end the threat.
In the second, with a runner at third and two outs, Josh Williams popped out to Salak. And in the fourth, with runners on first and second with two outs, Salak struck out Cross Herbert.
“We’ve got to score,” Brown said. “To win, you’ve got to score. We had men on base and had some clutch opportunities. But we didn’t get clutch hits.”
The ending overshadowed a brilliant performance by Floyd, who had a no-hitter going for so long.
“George is a heck of a competitor,” Brown said. “He’s lights-out. He met (Salak) pitch for pitch. You can’t say anything more or better about George. He’s a heck of a pitcher, and he dominated tonight. Again, we’ve just got to find a way to stretch runs across.”
SJ 000 000 01 – 1 1 1
WF 000 000 00 – 0 4 0
WP – Ethan Salak (7 1/3 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 12K 3 BB). LP—John Coble (1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 2 BB). S – Tyler Satterly (2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB).
LEADING HITTERS – WF: Floyd 2-4, Jayden Earle 1-3, Coleman Kelley 1-3.
RECORD: WF 0-2.
