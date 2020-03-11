FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University softball team, off to its best start since 2003, received votes for this week’s National Fastpitch Coaches Association NCAA Division II Top 25 poll.
Southern Arkansas University sits atop this week’s NFCA poll with a 22-2 record.
The Patriots are 24-3 and will open Peach Belt Conference play this weekend.
FMU will travel to Dahlonega, Ga., on Saturday to play third-ranked University of North Georgia (23-4) in a 1 p.m. doubleheader. The Patriots will then play a noon twinbill on Sunday at sixth-ranked Young Harris College (17-3).
Live stats and live video for both doubleheaders can be found at www.fmupatriots.com
Junior infielder Ashtyn Patterson leads the young Patriot squad in hitting with a .444 average, eight doubles, a homer, and 17 runs batted in. Freshman right fielder Carson Shannon is batting .350 and ranks second in NCAA Division II with 12 doubles. Freshman catcher Sarah Harkins is hitting .341 and ranks third nationally in RBIs with 34 and fifth in triples (4).
Patterson ranks 11th nationally in hits with 36, while the Patriots lead Division II with 243 hits as a team and rank second in runs scored (195) and third in doubles (49).
The regular FMU starting line-up (including designated player) consists of four freshmen, three sophomores, and three juniors.
Junior right-handed pitcher Katelyn Ellard leads the Patriot pitching staff with a 15-3 record and a 1.88 earned run average. She leads Division in victories and ranks third in strikeouts (117).
Another future opponent for Francis Marion is in this week’s poll, as the Patriots will host No. 21 Lenoir-Rhyne University on April 1.
FDTC sweeps Fayetteville Tech
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence-Darlington Tech’s softball team swept a doubleheader from Fayetteville Tech on Wednesday at Chandler Burns Field by scores of 10-0 and 14-2 in five innings.
In the opener, Serrah Ballard went 3 for 3 with a double. Jaylah McCormick and Courtney Watson each homered and Watson was the winning pitcher after finishing with 11 strikeouts.
In the second game, Lillie Baumbach went 2 for 2 with a double. A.C. Suggs got the win in the circle, striking out five.
The Stingers improved to 15-3 overall and 8-2 in the Region X Western Division.
BASEBALL
Mattox, Kleinhelter lead Patriots to 18-1 rout
FLORENCE, S.C. – Junior third baseman Todd Mattox drove in four runs with a single and a home run and junior right-hander Reece Kleinhelter pitched five near-perfect innings as Francis Marion University defeated Chowan University 18-1 on Wednesday in non-conference baseball action.
Winners of five straight, FMU is now 12-9. The Patriots will head to Greenwood this weekend for a three-game Peach Belt Conference series against Lander University. Single games will be Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.
Kleinhelter (1-1) recorded his first collegiate win. In his five frames, he allowed only one hit (fourth-inning single), while striking out 10. He was followed by senior righty Ethan Meece, sophomore righty Brock Rodgers, freshman southpaw Noah Henderson, and sophomore righty Brayden Berry, who each pinched one inning. Altogether, FMU hurlers combined for 17 strikeouts with only one walk.
Junior center fielder Bill Hanna led FMU at the plate with three hits, including a double, two runs scored, and two driven in. Joining Mattox with two hits were senior first baseman Leniel Gonzalez, junior second baseman Tyler Mangum, and sophomore designated hitter Brett Kemp.
Kemp drove in three runs and hit a triple, while Gonzalez had a double and two RBI.
The Patriots totaled season highs for both runs and hits (17).
FMU scored three times in the bottom of the first and added five in the third, highlighted by Mattox’s three-run homer well over the leftfield wall. Kemp added a two-run single in the fifth and freshman third baseman Austin Moore laced a two-run double in the eighth.
Chowan starter Slade Cowan (0-2) was tagged with the loss. Sophomore infielder Dallas Trevena accounted for the lone Hawk run with a solo homer down the leftfield line in the seventh frame. He also had a single in the ninth.
Mattox extended his hitting streak to eight games, while sophomore outfielder Tanner Wakefield pushed his hitting streak to seven games and Kemp extended his streak of safely reaching base to 13 consecutive contests.
