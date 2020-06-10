Should you push yourself and work hard to stay young, or should you simply relax and ease into old age?
My ancestors’ kinder, gentler approach
My grandparents took a kinder, gentler path into the golden years. Three of them lived to 81, 87 and 99 without doing anything I saw as disciplined exercise.
These three grandparents, born in the 1880s when health care wasn’t what it is today, lived very long lives. My dad and mom, born in the first decade of the last century, lived to 93 and 98 by only doing modest walking and stretching. In all of these cases it was probably a matter of genes over exercise.
My much more active approach
I have always led an active life and have continued to do so into my 70s. Under the inspiration of my “exercising-fanatic” uncle, I started running for exercise at age 12. People just didn’t do that in the 1950s!
My uncle would run for miles on the interstates while they were under construction. He was afraid if he ran through neighborhoods, people would mistake him for a burglar.
So, I started running two miles at a time, upping the mileage to five when the running craze began in the 1970s. I also boxed in college, and that involved a lot of vigorous conditioning, but it was only for a two-month period every year.
Into my 40s, I continued running for exercise, even running the golf course occasionally with a few clubs, having fun and getting exercise at the same time. For the record, I once shot an 86 with only 5 clubs in 67 minutes and a 99 with nothing but a 3 iron in 57 minutes.
I stopped running at about age 60 and have since substituted fast walking to save my joints. I started stretching more and doing some resistance work with weights, which I had never done before.
So, what does one do?
Do we push or ease into retirement? Pushing yourself keeps your heart and lungs pumping and tones your muscles. But relaxing takes the strain off of your joints and muscles and doesn’t tax your heart and lungs that much, perhaps saving them for the final laps of life.
The magic age of 76
You hear many theories, and they change every couple of years, often to the opposite of what was originally touted.
One notion that struck me is that no matter how hard you work after age 76, you are not likely to advance much in your physical prowess, because you are hitting some kind of biological wall. That is, you can maintain what you’ve got after age 76, but you better get to where you want to be before that magic age.
That seems like a pretty good motivator to charge ahead for the next couple of years, anyway!
People we know who have done well
We have all seen examples of people in their 90s who just walk with a casual stride and seem to go on forever. I don’t think he would mind if I picked on him, but Dr. George Richardson, a revered local dentist and golfer, is a good example of someone who has topped 100 and is still forging ahead.
Doug Smith, a former Francis Marion University president, lived into his 100th year of life, as well. When I asked Doug his secret, he said it was oatmeal in the morning and walking two miles daily — but he walked those two miles three times per day!
George has never told me his secret beyond walking regularly (I might add, without a cane and after driving himself to the gym). But I suspect his formula would include entertaining a lifetime of memories of all of the pigeons he took for a few bucks on the golf course. He did a lot of that with his brother, Jack, the two of them known as the “Cobra Brothers” for their ability to strike at any time.
Comedian George Burns
George Burns was an easygoing, ageless comedian who also lived to be 100. Burns used to say, “I can’t die, I’m booked,” and he was for Las Vegas on his 100th birthday. You might remember he also played “God” in a movie with John Denver, a role only George Burns could get away with playing.
Of course, I didn’t know Comedian George like I’ve known Dentist George and President Doug, but they all seemed alike in their easygoing, laid-back ways. So, I think after age 76, the secret might be to relax, let the world and others take care of their own problems, get regular, mild exercise and save your body for the stretch run — let me rephrase that — relaxed walk to the finish line.
Suggested reading
“How to Live to be 100 or More: The ultimate diet, sex and exercise book,” by George Burns.
