“Rain, rain go away come back again when it is so blessed hot in the South Carolina summer.” (Never been able to rhyme anyway.) Seriously, we need the fields to dry so we can plant the spring cool-season crops. This is an important time because in just a couple of weeks we will be pushed to get those cool-season crops planted before it gets too “blessed hot.”
I just got off the phone with a vegetable grower. My advice to him is to get to planting as quickly as the weather/land will allow. With all the rain we have been having it will most likely be a short window to get the crop in. This is one reason why farmers have big equipment – not to show off like many folks think but to get the work done in the short window when the weather/land will allow.
Any good county agent will tell you, “Go ahead and take those soil samples to make sure you don’t need to put out lime to get the pH right.” It may be too late for the lime to take full effect for this crop, but it is always best to get it out even if you must put it over the top of a crop. Nothing will not grow properly without the proper soil pH, which will allow all the nutrients you put out with the fertilizer to be available for the plant to use. Also, if you have a lot of red sorrel, sheep sorrel, or what we call it in McBee, “sour weed,” an acid indicator plant, your pH is bad and you need lime bad. Thank goodness the sorry, sandy, acid soil in McBee is a haven for sour weed or as a kid I would not have had in-between meal snacks. Warning: When chewing sour weed stay away from yards that have male dogs.
Always rotate crops. Try not to plant the same vegetable or a related vegetable in the same location year after year. For example, in the spot that you had greens (Brassica) last year, grow another family of vegetables, such as sweet corn (grass family), tomatoes (Solanaceae), or okra (mallow family). This will interrupt the life cycle or as I like to say “life style” of diseases and insects. Like you, insects and disease have favorite vegetables and they will not enjoy feeding on the rotated crop, thus resulting in less damage.
All of this leads into the planting of high-quality seed, getting a good stand, and getting the crop grown and out of the field before it gets so blessed hot. One of my growers says, “Growing the best seed is the least costly thing you can do.” A poor crop will always cost more than a good crop to grow.
