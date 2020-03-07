Daylight Saving Time is here, and it is mighty warm, so everyone is ready to fertilize and plant — right? No, please do not be suckered into our South Carolina roller coaster weather patterns.
Be careful, I have seen it frost on April 23. Always look at the long-term forecast. “You got to know when to hold up, Know when to fold up (cover the crops), Know when to walk away (start again later), and Know when to run (when frost is coming, RUN).” Let, me count the ways how being first in the game may be detrimental or beneficial to your farm and crops.
First, being the first may be extremely important to your niche/specialty market if you need to get noticed, grab customers, get ahead of the home gardeners, be set apart, or just make a statement. Local growers must compete with the big boys/shippers and it is not fair or easy but that’s the produce industry/market — supply and demand.
If you are one of the lucky ones with a set/stable market, don’t worry about gambling. While talking about the cold snap last week one farmer reminded me what I once told him, “We might as well legalize gambling — why should the farmers have all the fun?” The best way to beat the crowd is to use a high tunnel — they are made to extend our growing season — earlier or later than normal.
Next, the early bird may or may not get the worm or disease. Generally early planting gives you a leg up on insects and disease, less problems, less heat stress, and less flower drop (flowers don’t pollinate as well in the heat). However, early planting in cool soils may increase damping-off, root rot, poor germination/emergence, cutworm damage, and nutrient deficiencies.
Finally, if you plant those warm-season (summer) vegetables like tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, you will need to protect them from the frost. Even a light frost or below-freezing temperature will devastate them. In the past, I have seen it get so cold that plastic covers, cloth covers, and specially made row-covers were not enough protection to keep them from being damaged.
If this happens just be happy you farm in South Carolina with a long growing season where you can always plant again. Or you can use high tunnels in combination with row covers which will keep most crops safe in most years. Sometimes the cost of seed is a small price to pay.
I am sure Kemp McLeod will spend some sleepless nights in the next few weeks burning hay bales, running wind machines, and irrigating to keep our precious, delicious McBee peaches from being lost.
I always tell farmers that the relationship between a crop and frost is fickle. You never know exactly what might happen — sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.
A preacher talked at our men’s breakfast this past week, and he said we need to love and understand our wives. When he finished I told him I was waiting for him to tell me “How to totally understand women” and he just laughed. “Even if it is an impossible task, doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try.”
