Vegetable farming is once again the “Talk of the Pee Dee.” In fact, I was encouraged to write this article by folks who never have grown vegetables or only have a faint memory of their parents’ gardening. Many farmers are looking for alternatives to low-price row crops, but don’t know where to begin. Therefore, let’s talk about the BASICS of vegetable farming in the South.
BA — First, you need to realize that farming vegetables will be a Big Adjustment for both you and your family. Many farmers are Big-time Addicted to the ease of planting, growing, harvesting, and marketing row crops. Most vegetables take months to grow and produce, and each crop has its own season or production timetable. Vegetables require a lot of management/management skills, and are much more difficult to market. For goodness’ sakes, you may have to adjust your hunting/fishing habits to fit vegetable crops.
Vegetable farming “ain’t easy, folks, and if it was, everyone would be doing it.” Also you will need to develop a Bad Attitude against weather extremes, destructive insects and disease. One day snow, the next week 70 degrees, and when it rains, it pours in South Carolina.
If it is tough on you, it is tough on your crop.
Also, Scouting/Integrated Pest Management is a must with vegetable farming because tomorrow is too late to control insect and disease problems. The moral of the story is that you have to possess a mailman mentality and you cannot let the cold, heat, drought, rain, insects or diseases destroy your hard work. Remember, if all else fails, our long growing season, many times, allows you time to replant and start anew and there is always next year, so never give up — but watch out; you can run out of finances. Also watch out for Bad Advice, and as Forrest Gump would say, “That’s all I have to say about that.”
S — “A Good Soil is the foundation of a good crop.” Take a Soil sample so you will know the pH, the concentration of nutrients, and the lime/fertilizer requirements of your Soil in relation to the crops you are trying to grow. You can obtain sample bags that explain how to properly take a Soil sample to our office at the back of the Social Services Building on the corner of Third Loop and Irby. Each sample costs $6, and will take about two weeks to get your answer.
I — Next, irrigation is the key to consistently producing vegetables in our area. I remember back to the days when my granddaddy and daddy, who did not have the option of irrigation, were devastated because drought had destroyed their crops. If you want a successful, long-lived, and consistently profitable vegetable farm, Irrigate. Most vegetables require between 1 and 1½ inches of water per week, which can be supplied by rain or Irrigation. Sometimes I call irrigation “irritation” because it is troublesome and something always goes wrong, but irrigation is a must with vegetable production.
C — Finally, determine who will Take Care of/control/cultivate/contract/consistently manage the vegetable farm and plan accordingly. At my 20-acre research area at the Pee Dee Research & Education Center, I am the farmer/everything, so I plant only what I can handle, Care for and harvest — “I have found the enemy and it is me.”
