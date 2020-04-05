All types of beans are important staples in rural South Carolina and after listening to doctor after doctor I have found that the secret to getting old is to remember what your mother and grandmother told you: “Eat your vegetables.”
One day this week I had to plant 27 varieties of green beans in a test to look for tolerance to our summer heat. I had to climb up and down on both a 4-foot-tall tractor and planter over 100 times. In my minds-eye I could see my daddy using his old cane to climb up on his old Farmall tractor until he died — soon I may need one.
My goal is to find enough heat tolerance in green beans, dry beans, and butter beans so we can once again plant thousands of acres in South Carolina for fresh market, canning, and freezing, like we did before our summers got so blessed hot. See, green beans are very important to us old country folks who have what we call “sugar (diabetes).” They are one of the few beans we can eat on our diet.
Our bean-growing season has been cut very short with planting only in early April being successful in low-country South Carolina. Therefore, I have received a lot of calls this past week on how to grow beans.
Many converted row-crop farmers want to grow beans like other row-crops; however, they are a vegetable crop which has a more intensive production. This is especially true when it comes to timing of and proper fertilization. Beans are a weak/poor legume which means they need some nitrogen, at the proper time, and not too much.
My recommendation is to only put 50 -75 units of nitrogen at planting or before beans get 4 inches tall — depending on the pre-plant soil fertility. Because you are growing in cooler soils 20—60 units of phosphorus should be applied no matter what the soil test indicates. Also, 100-180 units of potassium depending on the soil test should be added to keep from draining the soil reserve.
What most growers don’t realize is that beans also love magnesium and sulfur. Magnesium is the center of the chlorophyll molecule which through photosynthesis makes sugars for the plant to grow properly. The sulfur is used in the plant to produce proteins that make beans good for you.
Also, with the heat it is almost impossible to grow green beans and very difficult to grow butter beans without supplemental irrigation in South Carolina. Our roller-coaster weather goes something like this: “When it rains it pours, when it doesn’t it dies.”
