I hate plant problems but as one vegetable farmer noted, “without plant problems they would not need me around.” In my 31-plus years of being a county agent I have become very good at pointing out plant problems and hopefully as good at providing solutions.
However, if it only took for me to retire and as I say “go home and shut up” to cure all the plant problems I would gladly do so, but I don’t think that would completely solve the problem so I guess ya’ll are stuck with me a little longer. Although, if we have another plant-problem-filled spring like this one, I may not have any hair or sanity left. Summer starts Saturday and I hope it is a little less intense.
After all these years, traveling around the Pee Dee, and visiting fields with all kinds of problems, I have concluded that nematodes are our weakest link in vegetable production. I refer to them as the hidden robber of yields and quality.
These microscopic worms attack or attach to the roots of plants, preventing them from getting water and nutrients for plant growth and production. I compare this to you having your mouth sewn up and having to eat and drink through a straw. There are over 20 different plant parasitic nematodes that attack the roots of plants in South Carolina, so as we would say in McBee “We have a fight-on-our-hands.”
Most row-crop farmers only pay attention to nematodes when they have highly visual symptoms in a crop. Most of our vegetable farmers were once or still are row-crop farmers. The bottom line is that this nonaggressive approach doesn’t work for vegetables. Vegetables are not cheap to grow and require a more intensive production regimen. In my opinion, you cannot profitably grow vegetables commercially in the Pee Dee without controlling nematodes either by plant resistance, growing brassicas, or chemical controls. Some vegetables like most tomatoes varieties (VFN) and Southern pea varieties have resistance to nematodes.
My favorite way to control nematodes is to plant a brassica crop (turnips, mustard, kale, collards, etc.) in the field, allow it to grow tall, mow low, and immediately plow into the soil. The long-story-short is that as they degrade, they break-down and release a chemical that permeates the soil and kills nematodes. I jokingly tell farmers I could not stand the stink of them rotting either.
You can buy special brassica seed developed for this purpose or just use some commercial varieties (some work better than others) like Southern Giant Curled Mustard, which works well. It is true that we have lost some of the effective controls like methyl bromide (MB) that we had in the past, but today we have new easier-to-use, lower-cost-options that are not quite as effective as MB but perform well. Some of these are Velum, Nimitz, and Majestine. Investigate, do some homework, and call me at 843-519-2402 so you can decide which is best for your operation.
What I call the “biggest downer of all,” curcurbit (cucumber family) downy mildew, arrived in South Carolina last week, over a month early. It usually doesn’t get here until mid-July, but this year it hitched a ride on one of the storms that moved up from Florida (its over-wintering spot). This devastating, difficult-to-control disease has already started to ravage cucumbers, squash, and cantaloupes in the Pee Dee. Even for large vegetable farmers there are few products except for Ranman and Orondis that will help. Guess what, they are very expensive. Always follow all label directions “They are the law.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.