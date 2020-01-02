Growing fruits and vegetables ain’t easy, folks. You need expertise, knowledge, wisdom, training, aces up your sleeves, entrepreneurship, and blessings from heaven to be successful.
The first thing I learned at Clemson was that growing vegetables is an art and a science. I compare the art/expertise of growing vegetables to the filling of crates. You fill one box with some, stack it in the truck, fill another with some more, stack it in the truck, fill an entire truck, send it on its way, and another truck backs into the loading dock. You keep adding to your expertise and each truckload makes you a better grower.
But remember. no matter how much expertise you get you will never become an expert at growing produce. When people call me an expert at growing produce I tell them that “an ex is a has-been and a spirt is a drip-under-pressure.”
Next, I think of the knowledge needed to grow produce as the science or as I commonly refer to it, book knowledge. Anyone can obtain this by reading and memorizing a book about growing vegetables or fruit. We all need this as a basis/foundation of a good farming operation and everything we do should be based of this basic knowledge. However, without wisdom and training basic knowledge doesn’t amount to much in my opinion.
One of my ex-bosses was a Ph.D. with a reputation as being a national expert at growing produce. However, he could not grow anything well or as I put it “he could not grow his way out of a paper bag”– I guess that’s what he had me for.
Next, never show your full hand – have aces up your sleeves. Honestly, the produce industry is a very fragile, vulnerable, up-and-down business. Always smile, be very positive, be nice, but strong and confident. Have more than one source of everything including type of vegetable, variety, labor source, and buyer.
Next, be an entrepreneur or what I call a wheeler-dealer. One of my farmers is very good at this so I call him an “Entrepreneur with the Emphasis on Manure.” He markets everything he grows – down to the last ugly watermelon in the field that most growers must abandon.
Finally, weather, prices, and out-of-our-control circumstances can make or break a farm or farmer. Most don’t realize that farmers commit suicide more than people in any other occupation. Without blessings from heaven I don’t know where we would be.
Therefore, it is great that the Southeast Regional Fruit & Vegetable Conference starts this coming Thursday. This year’s conference is Jan. 9 through 12 at the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center (seregionalconference.org). It will have educational sessions on growing blueberries, caneberries, citrus, peaches, strawberries, muscadines, vegetables, Vidalia onions, and watermelons.
