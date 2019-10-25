Clemson Extension
It’s Halloween, and the scariest thing a farmer can see is this county agent walking in his greens field. Not only that I am that ugly, but there must be something wrong with his crop. As I walk through the turnip, mustard, kale, etc., fields, that ominous smell of bacterial soft rot surrounds me.
I believe it is one of the few diseases of which no chemical control is listed in our Southeast Vegetable Crop Handbook. In fact, last week I asked a plant pathologist how to control it and he said, “Disk them up.” That is a little drastic when making multiple cuts/harvests is the only way to make a profit with processing greens. Disking them up, rotation and bottom plowing are forms of sanitation and are excellent ways to control bacterial soft rot, but they cannot be employed in the middle of the crop season.
Once it gets started in a field, more rain, irrigation and wind spread it and send it into an epidemic mode. Dorian was not as bad as it could have been, but with hurricane season still raging, keep vegetable growers in S.C., N.C., Georgia, and Florida in your prayers.
One way to keep bacteria from spreading is sanitation of the harvesting equipment. When hand harvesting, keep hands, gloves and knives washed or dipped in a sanitizer like rubbing alcohol. When machine harvesting, regularly sanitize or apply products containing copper to cutting blades.
My favorite way to protect during harvest is to spray the crop shortly before harvest with a labeled product containing copper. My theory is that during harvest, the cutting of the crop releases moisture, causing the copper to dissolve and continually coat the cutting blades, helping to prevent the spread of any bacteria.
Our growers have used this method for years, and it appears that it not only prevents spread of bacterial soft rot but other bacteria in brassica crops. I must admit I have no experimental data to prove this, but our growers producing thousands of brassica acres for many years and still going to the effort and expense of using this practice gives a little indication that it must be working.
