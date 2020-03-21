TP shortages are not my worries, although we no longer have the Sears & Roebuck catalog, Grit newspaper, and the corn cobs we had in our outhouse while growing up in McBee.
While watching Tweety Bird, I learned that “Fear is flying/running from Silvester the Cat in a black box, in a dark room that does not exist.” Fear was also “shooting our own foot off to keep from going to Vietnam.”
Farmers are calling me asking if they should start planting summer vegetables like butterbeans, squash, watermelons, etc. They know we must start dancing/planting even if it is on one foot and in the rain to keep from going back to the outhouse days. I call it dancing because in my-minds-eye I can see my granddaddy and his mule Roadie doing their dance plowing the fields.
I cannot believe this is the last full week in March. April 1 or April Fool’s Day is my get ready, get set, plant date for spring vegetables. Of course, you are taking a chance but that’s farming.
In fact, I have never known of a vegetable, peach, or strawberry farmer going to Los Vegas for a vacation — they just stay home and farm. After many years of experience at vegetable farming, April 1 is my green light to plant.
Many people wait until Easter but after chomping at the bit all winter, I can’t wait any longer. The threat of frost is not totally over, but I am willing to take a little risk to have early fresh produce to market. Also, daylight-saving time has begun, and we now have more time for us working folk to farm in the evening. Many farmers work a city job to pay for their “farming habit.”
First, this timing works for me because if seed are planted by the time they emerge and are susceptible to damage the threat of frost is minuscule. The important thing is if the soil is warm enough for seed germination. To warm the soil, I like to use black plastic mulch. It will warm the soil causing seed to germinate, plant roots to grow, and increased earliness.
Next, when transplants are used, I am prepared to protect them from frost. Many items such as drinking cups, buckets, sheets, plastic, pine straw, and most farmers’ favorite row covers can be used to protect young transplants. Anything that will hold heat close to and cold away from plants will work.
Next, planting early in the spring is very beneficial in South Carolina. It gets very hot quickly. I jokingly tell most Northerners that move here that we have four seasons in South Carolina: almost summer, summer, still summer, and Christmas. Plants that are started early have a better chance of developing properly before it gets really hot. In fact, some crops such as beans and tomatoes drop their flowers when it gets hot, resulting in poor fruit set and reduced yields.
Finally, insects and disease problems are generally not as bad when you plant early. Most insect and disease problems tend to build and get worse throughout the summer. As summer progresses corn earworms, pickleworms, aphids, whiteflies, etc., are worse. Diseases like early blight, viruses, fungal leafspots, etc. increase.
