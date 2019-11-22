When did people stop being thankful? Most people today don’t know who to be thankful to, let alone how to be thankful.
I think it should be law that everyone had to work on a vegetable/fruit farm for at least one summer during their youth. For instance, my wife’s brother picked tomatoes on a tomato farm for a few summers in his youth. To this day he doesn’t eat tomatoes but it gave him the incentive to graduate from Clemson and become a successful engineer. At that time he just knew he didn’t want to pick vegetables for the rest of his life, but the experience changed his whole life.
On the other hand, I learned to love farming while growing-up on McLeod Farms in McBee. It changed the life of this poor country boy, led to me being the first in my family to graduate from college, and formed the county agent I am today. I am thankful that I have the best of both worlds — my beautiful wife who is the ultimate city girl, and I am fully a country farm boy.
I believe that working on a farm would not only change a person’s life, make them very thankful for all that must be accomplished to feed this nation, but would also give them a little plant knowledge just in case times keep getting rougher.
It may seem farfetched but let me try to paint a picture for you — if something happened to U.S. agriculture and no more food was produced in the U.S. and since we provide most of the world’s food supply. other counties would hoard all the food they produced for themselves. Then we would end up with a very short supply of food.
My personal estimates are that we would have only about a three-week supply of food. I believe that in the first week because of social media and 24 hour news everyone would know the predicament we were in and every morsel of food would disappear from the grocery stores, even worse than what happens before a snowstorm in South Carolina.
In the second week the restock from warehouses would last less than one day. The third week’s restock would only last a few hours, then the warehouses would be bare. People who had money to buy might possess enough food to last for months or even years but then the chaos begins.
If this happens would our thankfulness be too late or only last a few months like it did after the 911 disaster?
To learn more about gardening and country living watch our Emmy Award-winning TV program “Making-It- Grow” (MIG). MIG can be seen at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays on regular ETV or on the web at www.mig.org.
