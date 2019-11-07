Well, folks, this has been an extreme farming year to put in the record books.
We had an extremely hot May and June, then we really heated up and had one of the hottest summers on record. We started out dry, and it got very dry, but then we had a reasonable amount of rain in certain areas.
The only problem is this is fairly normal for S.C. weather. Extremes are our norm. The X-Games just finished, and they call these extreme sports X-Sports; this is X-Farming. I watched one of the X-Games where they started their motorcycles 25 feet from a dirt ramp, rode up the ramp at top speed, jumped straight up and over a three-story-high berm, and then made a free fall to the ground.
We may not be risking our lives when we farm, but we need to take all these extremes like many farmers and lifelong Southern gardeners as just another hot Sunday afternoon joy ride. Many Northerners move here soon to find South Carolina is in a totally different growing environment.
In the north, you throw out a few seeds and it is like the “Jack and the Beanstalk” story with everything growing to the sky and producing an abundance of flowers and fruit. I have seen many avid gardeners head back north with their horticultural pride abased, murmuring to themselves that South Carolina is full of insects, weeds and disease. Saying gardening is supposed to be relaxing, not aggravating.
Truthfully, because of these extremes the Pee Dee is one of the most difficult areas in the country to grow plants. However, many Southerners and transplanted Northerners have learned to appreciate, manipulate, and love our Southern growing environment. Personally, I love having something growing 12 months out of the year, quick-growing plants, and having a long growing season without frost.
But vegetable farming is not easy in South Carolina. You have to get your hands dirty, sweat a lot, get down on your knees, pray, and have a little plant knowledge. Farming is the manipulation of our biological environment to meet our wants and needs and form a “productive farm.”
Albert Einstein once looked at a streambed and wondered if he wanted to be a biologist. He concluded that it was too complicated, so he developed the Theory of Relativity. However, his son Albert Jr., to outdo his father became a biologist and actually worked at the Agricultural Experiment Station at Clemson University.
The “moral of the story” is this: You must get out there among the insects, weeds, and disease to be a vegetable farmer in South Carolina. Window-pane vegetable farming does not work here. It takes a hands-on approach. Fertilizer, pesticide and irrigation systems must be adjusted to meet our environmental extremes.
For instance, I had a transplant from Pennsylvania call a few days ago wanting to put in a few faucets of city water to irrigate 20 acres of produce. I had to explain to him that a little added water may be enough to grow produce in the relatively cool Pennsylvania summer but in our hot South Carolina summer, he would need to purchase approximately 2 million gallons of water per month to grow a good crop.
