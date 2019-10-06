By now most folks know that industrial hemp is legal for certain farmers to grow in South Carolina. In fact, some folks have been giving me a hard-time about farmers getting into this type of business.
There are many misconceptions leading to this anxiety. First, this is not the drug type of hemp that contains high levels of the tetrahydrocannabinols (THC), it is industrial hemp and must contain very low levels of THC. Next, industrial hemp is not a drug. It is a fibrous processing material that folks all over the world for centuries have used to make ropes, cloth, etc. It is also used to make the EBD oil that you see advertised to cure about anything from anxiety to ugliness (Ha-better get me a stash.)
Finally, it is a processing crop, most ready for harvest now, and if or when the supply meets demand it will be sold at low to moderate prices.
Container or “pot farming” is hot in hemp growing (pots are what I called containers in the old days before it became a negative term).
Because hemp must be grown organically is very difficult to grow in field conditions so many people put it in containers and even in greenhouses to keep down problems. Taking the plants out of the soil and into a container with a soilless medium takes many of the variables away that make organic farming difficult. No more damping off, drowning plants, nematodes, root rots or endlessly improving poor soil.
If done properly container farming is placing plants in a more perfect situation for growth.
First, use only clean new or sterilized containers. Used or dirty containers are a good source of diseases. Our world is a dirty disease-ridden environment. At least give your plants a clean start. Clean dirty containers with a soap solution. then dip in a 10% Clorox solution.
Next, never use regular garden soil or used soilless medium. I know potting soil is expensive but not as expensive as new plants. You will need a light, porous, well-drained, sterile potting medium. Loosely fill the container to the brim without packing. Settling will ensure room to water at the top.
Next, plant all plants the same depth they were in the nursery. Then, water in well from the top to settle the soil around the roots.
Finally, water frequently. If possible put your containers on a cycle on your irrigation system so you don’t have to worry. Even with all the new gadgets out there the best way to determine when to water is stick your finger in the pots.
