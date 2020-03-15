Anyone can grow a sweet potato, but a pretty, marketable, delectable sweet potato is a different story.
The bottom line is growing sweet potatoes that people want is very difficult. Many farmers hear that sweet potatoes need very little fertilizer, irrigation, and care to grow and they think that “this is the crop for me, and I can make a fortune.” It is true that sweet potatoes need very little to make an eatable crop which is great for home gardeners, but to make a visually pleasing marketable crop takes a lot of effort and is the downfall of many a farmer.
First, you cannot just plant a seed in the row. You must plant transplants or what we call slips. The term “slip” comes from the act of slipping the transplant off the sweet potato in the bed.
However, today we no longer slip the transplants; we cut them at the ground level to reduce disease spread. Now, is the time to bed your sweet potatoes to produce slips to be planted in May. So what we call seed potatoes of a known variety must be stored from one year to the next, laid out in a bed, covered with soil and plastic to keep out the cold, and allowed to sprout to produce slips. A known variety is important because sweet potatoes are natural genetically modified organisms. They have a strong tendency to change, or what we call genetically modify.
If farmers plant the same seed potatoes for over four years, they no longer have the same variety they began with. These modifications are reduced by continually obtaining certified, foundation, or breeder’s seed potatoes. These seeds are kept as pure as possible. After cutting, these slips are boxed, kept in a shady cool spot for three days to allow for small roots to form, and then planted in the field.
Next, if you like good-tasting sweet potatoes, so do insects, disease, rats, deer, and nematodes. Grubs, nematodes, and wireworms are just about everywhere, waiting in the soil for a sweet potato to feast on, and they love sandy soils (guess what, sandy soils produce the prettiest, smoothest sweet potatoes). Heavy soils make ugly sweet potatoes and encourage rot/disease. The sweeter the sweet potato (like the variety Evangeline) the more prone it is to rot.
Therefore, insecticides and nematicides must be used when producing pretty, marketable sweet potatoes. Also, animals like rats, deer, etc. love sweet potatoes and usually invade the fields from surrounding woodlands, so plant sweet potatoes in middle of large fields.
Finally, a beautiful crop of sweet potatoes can be ruined if not harvested properly. Harvest gently, use cotton gloves, keep metal from touching/scraping, and do not scar the potatoes. Curing at 90% humidity and 90-degree F for two weeks is a way to help heal over scars but nobody wants to eat a totally scabbed-over sweet potato.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.