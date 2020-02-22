MARION — Wade Hampton’s Jamian Risher scored 13 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter to help defeat the Marion Swamp Foxes at home 67-57 in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs last week.
“We started off kind of slow but we got the win,” Romon Gray said. “We stepped it up. We’re a zone team but played a lot of man-to-man in the end and got some turnovers.”
Gray said the sophomore Risher came to play.
A.J. Vaught scored a team-high 20 points, but it wasn’t enough. Teammate T.J. Sanders added 14 points along with 13 points from Mac Washington.
The Red Devils outscored Marion 46-29 in the second half after trailing 28-21 at the half.
Marion coach Leon Johnson said his team played hard but came up short.
“If we made our free throws we probably would’ve been up,” he said. “That’s part of the game. We played as hard as we could.”
Johnson said he was proud of his team winning the region and hosting a pair of playoff games.
“I thought we had a great season, we just fell short in the second round,” he said. “We go back down to 2A and should have a decent group of seniors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.