MULLINS, S.C. – A pair of touchdown runs from Jetterius Pusha helped Thomas Heyward outlast Pee Dee Academy 20-7 on the road Friday to advance to the SCISA Class 1A state championship.
It’s the fourth straight postseason the two teams faced off.
Pusha scored on a quarterback keeper midway through the second quarter to give the Rebels a 6-0 advantage.
Senior wide receiver Connor Gasque answered for the Golden Eagles with a 76-yard punt return for a touchdown with 4:39 remaining in the first-half.
Pee Dee Academy’s defense stood firm to open the second half. Senior middle linebacker Danny Baker recovered two fumbles to end Thomas Heyward’s drives. However, it was the Rebels taking advantage of the turnovers with an interception from Pusha, setting up another short touchdown run for the 14-7 lead.
Zack Black closed the game for the Rebels with 60 yard catch followed by a 21-yard touchdown reception for the final score with 3:17 left to play.
Thomas Heyward advances to the SCISA Class A state championship at Benedict College at noon on Nov. 23.
It was a rough night for the Golden Eagles' offense managing just 47 yards in the first half. Freshman quarterback Hudson Spivey completed five of his first 23 passes.
Pee Dee Academy ends the season with a 8-3 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.