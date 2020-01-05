I got to see Marion take on 5A South Florence Saturday night at home and when the dust had settled Marion had swept all four games including both JV and Varsity tilts. Not a bad look for the Marion basketball program which from top to bottom may be in the best shape they have been in for a minute.
The girls’ game was only as competitive as the Lady Swamp Foxes allowed it to be. Now with all due respect, the Lady Bruins have some very nice pieces on this team and going forward they are going to be a threat as they boast seven underclassmen on an 11 player roster. Some of those pieces are showing what they can do playing major minutes for them. They trailed by as many as 20 plus in the first half but made a big second half run to cut the lead to single digits until the Swamp Foxes took control of the game toward the end of the third and into the fourth to put away the frisky ladies from across the river. With the win, Marion girls remain unbeaten on the season with a record of 14-0 and are currently ranked No. 1 in Class 3A. They are playing loose and without fear. They know they are good and they have shown it almost every time out. They are so good they sometimes lapse into a little malaise at times but when it’s time to drop the hammer they do it with a number of weapons at their disposal as they are deep and talented with several players who do not start, but could on most other teams they face. Yet unless you knew they were not starters you wouldn’t know by the havoc they produce when they are on the floor. Lady Foxes look primed.
I think I figured out why Marion boys are so highly regarded. They have In Mac Washington and T.J. Sanders two guys who are virtually unstoppable, and several others including AJ Vaught, Saeqwaan McCullough, Zy’aire Charles, Devine Wilson and D’vonte Allen that will stick daggers in you on both ends of the floor. Not a deep team, not a team blessed with great size but they can play. Everything has to work for them to win but if they play together, they are a serious contender. Saturday night vs South Florence, a team who had just beaten them in the Pepsi Classic a week ago, Marion fell behind early and trailed for most of three quarters before they caught fire and went on a couple of big runs to take the lead that they never gave back. AJ was brilliant tossing in 26 points and really was the reason Marion was even still in the game after the slow start. “Mac Mac” went for a career high 30 points and was the big catalyst that sent his team off on mini spurts that help get things under control. The second half defense was stifling and that is saying a mouthful because the Bruins got some ultra-talented ballers who got shaken but were not quitting and in doing so kept it interesting until the final horn sounded. Make no mistake, under new head coach Christian Savage, one of the architects of Midlands power and 4A two time defending state champs Ridgeview, the Bruins are going to be a big problem for everybody they encounter in the very near future.
I remember when Lady Aucs legendary coach Fred Senter told me one day that Jessica Gerald could run his whole offense at that time. She was about in the fifth grade then. He said “she is in the gym watching us practice every day.” So she goes on to have a great career playing at Mullins and for the legendary coach for five years or so, was an assistant coach there for a while then got a chance to go across the river. I’ll say that I believe she does have the gift. She absolutely understands what she’s doing,
