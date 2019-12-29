MULLINS, S.C. — Rivals Johnakin and Palmetto middle schools battled once again this time in Mullins last week.
In girls action, Johnakin held a slim 10-9 lead at halftime. However, Kamilah Williams led Palmetto in the third quarter with a jumper to take the lead 14-12 at the 1:28 mark. A bucket from KeAsia Williams ended the quarter with the Lady Bulldogs ahead 16-12.
A free throw from Jamyia Shannon and a score from Rakyah Barr cut the deficit for Johnakin 16-15 to open the final quarter. Palmetto managed to close the game with free throws from Caelyn Morton and Jasmyne Rowell to secure the 21-16 win.
Williams led Palmetto with 11 points. Jashaya Page led Johnakin with 10 points.
Palmetto girls coach Shakeya McClintock said she was happy to win both of the team’s games to start the season.
“They’re doing it for me,” McClintock said of the team. “We have more talent year and different mind-set. They know the game now. Last year, I had to teach fundamentals. Now we’re on the road where they know the fundamentals and they can compete.”
McClintock she wants to build the team’s momentum and getting the players prepared for the next level.
Johnakin girls coach Chris Cross said season is going well with only two returning players and off to a 3-3 start.
“This is a building year for us,” he said. “My goal is to get them ready for the following year.”
Cross said his team hustles and will improve during the course of the season.
In boys action, Johnakin cruised to a 68-35 victory over the Bulldogs.
Palmetto started strong with Noah Sowunmi finishing an air reverse lay-up followed by a dime dished from JJ Davis to Na’Davian Graves. However, the Foxes closed out the quarter with Quasy’sheed Scott sinking a trio of shots to take a 19-14 lead.
A layup from Jamarius Williams provided Johnankin with a 40-24 halftime advantage.
Johnakin exploded in the third quarter only allowing four points, maintaining a 62-28 lead.
Jamorius Wilson led a great team effort with 20 points followed by Wilson with 19, Scott with 11 and Gabriel Cusack adding eight points along with six points from Ronquarius Jamison.
Sowunmi and Davis led Palmetto with scoring 12 points each.
Palmetto coach Kevin Hamilton said the season is going well with a young team.
“I think I’m going to return about seven players next year,” Hamilton said. “We’re small but got a lot of energy. I want them to go out every night a play hard regardless of the size.”
Hamilton said he expects his current returning players to be leaders and take up the scoring load.
Johnakin’s new coach Andy Bostick is a former University of South Carolina Gamecocks basketball star teaching the game to the Foxes helping to guide them to a 7-0 start to the season.
“We’re doing pretty good trying to gel as a team and play unselfish basketball,” Bostick said. “We want to teach the fundamentals, good sportsmanship and all the things that you go through in sports. At the same-time let them know this is a game they have to compete every night.”
Bostick said the team works hard in practice and as a team. The squad has also been building their relationship gathering on Sunday’s for home-cooked meals.
“We sit down and break bread because we know in the South that is how we build relationships,” he said. “We love to work together as a team. I want them to enjoy every moment.”
Palmetto Girls
1 Kamilah Williams
2 Janae Gerald
3 Jasmyne Rowell
4 Kaylin Davis
5 Jasya Gilchrist
10 Makayla Tisdale
11 Haley Jones
12 Natalie Gagliardi
14 Ja’Mya Legette
21 Jayla Patrick
23 KeAsia Williams
25 Caelyn Morton
Johnakin Girls
0 Jaeda Davis
1 Tyra Boatwright
3 Rakyah Barr
4 Kelis Willliams
5 Jamyia Shannon
11 Markaisha Page
13 Miracle Samuels
15 5 Jamyia Shannon
23 Serentye Hemingway
24 Luvly Reed
30 Kennesha Davis
35 Jashaya Page
Palmetto Boys
1 Ja’Darius Brown
2 JJ Davis
4 Zayan Grant
5 Noah Sowunmi
10 Jere’mie Page
11 Kyshawn Legette
12 My’Kel Raysor
15 Ernest Ford
20 Darrian Hickman
22 Alton Gerald
23 Kyleek Lee
25 Maleek Bryant
30 LeBron Avant
32 Malik Ford
40 Na’Davian Graves
Johnakin Boys
3 Jamarius Williams
4 Ronquarius Jamison
5 Quay’sheed Scott
10 Gabriel Cusack
11 Tavorous Collins
12 Cameron Felder
13 Tahj Lathon
14 Jaylin Epps
20 Jamorius Wilson
22 Ya’Veon Brunson
24 Jameir Legette
30 Isaiah Vereen
