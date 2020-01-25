MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy softball’s senior catcher Megan Elliott signed a national letter of intent to play softball at Florence-Darlington Technical College on Friday.
“I’m excited to do it and think it’s going to be a good experience,” Elliott said.
Elliott started her playing career as seventh grader for the Marion High School softball team, contributing several seasons before transferring to Pee Academy last season and earning a SCISA Class 2A state runner-up finish.
Elliott said she had a good season with the Lady Golden Eagles.
“I was kind of nervous at first but once I got in there they were a lot more like a family,” Elliott said. She returns to practice this week. “I’m really excited to play my senior year.”
Elliott said her dad got her into the sport.
Kevin Elliott said he was proud of his daughter.
“We’re just real proud of her and the young woman that she has become,” he said. “Going to college and continuing to play softball is just something we’re really proud of.”
Kevin Elliott said the program is getting a dedicated player.
Head coach Eskridge said he was excited to get the season started.
“We want to be back in the state championship this year and make sure she leaves here with a ring,” he said. “We had graduated our catcher and it was very excited to have Megan come in already experienced. She helped all season and did a good job. She will do even better this year.”
Hyatt said Elliott wants to work hard and Pittman said she’s a tough athlete.
Elliott said she is ready for the season and looks forward to study to become a nurse at FDTC.
