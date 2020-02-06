MULLINS, S.C. —Pee Dee Academy senior linebacker Danny Barker signed a national letter of intent to play football at Newberry College on Wednesday.
“It’s always been my dream since I was a kid and worked hard for it,” he said. “They were the first ones that went after me and the coaches were always nice to me. It just felt like the right fit for me.”
Barker made the announcement in front of family, coaches and teammates. The four-year starter led the Golden Eagles with 114 tackles, five forced fumbles and five sacks on the season.
“It’s been the best part of my life these past four years,” Barker said of his experience. “I gained a new family.”
Barker helped the team win consecutive region titles and a pair of runner-up finishes in the state championship. He has also contributed multiple seasons on the varsity basketball and baseball teams.
“I knew I had to be a leader because we lost some good leaders last year,” he said.
Barker plans to study Sports Management or Kinesiology to become a coach or athletic trainer.
Pee Dee Academy head coach Jonathan King said he was happy to see his player move on to the next level.
“It’s exciting for him because I know it’s something he’s always wanted to do,” King said. “He’s put in the work to do it. That’s the most rewarding thing, seeing a kid that’s worked, played hard and put his mind to it.”
King called Barker a great leader for the program and was proud to see him accomplish his dream.
Barker’s work ethic developing as a middle linebacker is due in part to his love of the game. It can also be attributed to the support of his parents Dan and Judith Barker at every game. His father Dan Barker is an assistant coach for the Golden Eagles.
“The young man has worked tirelessly for this the last four years,” Dan Barker said. “He gets up at 5 a.m. and heads to the weight-room then works-out again in the afternoon. He’s researched the game and became a student of the game. I’m just really proud of him and that he’s reached his goal. I just wish him the best and can’t wait to be there on the journey with him.”
Dan Barker called it every dad’s dream seeing how much his son has grown in sports.
Danny Barker said his family has been there with him the entire way and thanks them for everything.
“My dad has always been there for me and it’s been nice to have someone there whenever you need somebody,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.