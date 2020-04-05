PEE DEE ACADEMY
COACH: Will Eskridge (1st season)
LAST SEASON: 19-6 (SCISA 2A state runner-up)
KEY LOSSES: Lacey Johnson (SS), Lilly Caulder (3B), Lauren Eskridge (CF)
KEY RETURNERS: Bailee Elvington (Sr., P), Gracyn Hyatt (So., SS), Megan Elliott (Sr., C)
KEY NEWCOMERS: Jordan Perritt (Fr.), Lizzie McCaskill (8th)
COACH’S QUOTE: “Last season we graduated five starters (who were) very experienced and competent players, so we have some big shoes to fill. It’s always good when you have experienced pitching; it’s even better when it’s someone as proven as Bailee who will be back in the circle. It will help her having Megan starting behind the plate for a second year. Hitting will be key (and) fortunately we’re returning our top two batters from last season in Gracyn and Bailee. We feel like we have a really good group of young new players joining the team with a lot of potential. If these ladies will put in the work, and we can get them hitting the ball, they have a good chance to do something special.”
Pee Dee Academy Lady Golden Eagles Roster:
Jordan Perritt (1)
Tess Devers (2)
Gracyn Hyatt (3)
Abigail Johnson (4)
Allie Briley (5)
Bailee Elvington (6)
Lauren Hasbrouck (7)
Lizzie McCaskill (10)
Leah Johnson (11)
Riley McClellan (12)
Allison Carter (14)
Elizabeth Moore (15)
Megan Elliott (16)
Lauren Martin (55)
