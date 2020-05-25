MULLINS, S.C. — Mullins Recreation Department Director Allen Floyd announced plans to reopen facilities last week.
“The Mullins Recreation Department will resume softball and baseball practice June 1,” Floyd said.
The department will continue to hold sign-ups for boys and girls ages six through 12 years old at Mullins City Hall.
Floyd said games are set to begin on June 15.
“We will have more information for practices,” he said. “We encourage only parents. No hands in mouth, nose or eyes, wash hands regularly and observe social distancing.”
For more call 843-430-0207.
The Marion Recreation Department officials also announced they’re in the process of preparing to resume the youth spring sporting events.
“We understand the value that individual physical health and social health has an impact on our kids and can’t wait to see everyone again,” the department said in an announcement. “Athletic fields will open May 31 for practices and June 15 for games. We will be providing updates on preparation of our venues.”
