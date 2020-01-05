MULLINS, S.C. — The Mullins Recreation Department hosted the 10th annual youth basketball clinic with the Francis Marion University basketball team last week featuring more than 100 children.
Department director Allen Floyd said the event serves as a tip-off for the upcoming rec basketball season.
“We’re very fortunate that coach Edwards and Francis Marion give their time and effort to come over here and teach our kids what they’ve learned,” Floyd said. “We’re very blessed for this to happen every year.”
Floyd played basketball at Francis Marion University and was star player from 1971-75, holding the school record for rebounds (933) and among the top five scorers with 1,599 points. Over the years, Floyd has also welcomed the FMU soccer and baseball programs for clinics.
FMU basketball coach Gary Edwards and his Patriots team rotated youth players through several drills, working on passing, dribbling and shooting.
“We just enjoy doing it every year,” Edwards said. “It’s good for our guys. It brings us together and does my heart good to our guys working with young people.”
Edwards said he loves being part of the clinic with Floyd.
“I love what coach Floyd does here because it is a wonderful thing,” Edwards said. “Getting our young people together like that is awesome.”
Floyd said he is always a Patriot and the youth basketball players will visit the Patriots team on Jan. 22 to see them play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.