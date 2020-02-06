MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins Auctioneers senior defensive end JaHaven Phillips signed a national letter of intent to play football at Limestone College Wednesday.
“I took a visit two weeks ago and had a good visit up there,” Phillips said, adding he felt the coaches can help him reach the next level and further his education. “I’m very much looking forward to it and ready to get that hard-work in.”
Phillips joins the Saints following a season that included 15 sacks. He also excels in the classroom with a 3.9 GPA.
“It was a family atmosphere playing here,” Phillips said of his experience. “Here I was able to get a lot more attention and put myself on the right track.”
Phillips joined the Auctioneers his junior season following stints at West Florence and in Georgia.
“I had a lot fun,” he said. “Coming into the season I put in the work to be the leader this year.”
Math is his favorite subject and credits his mother Monkishia Robinson for teaching the importance of academics and plans to major in Sports Management to one day become a coach.
“I’m just really proud of him,” Robinson said. “I spoke with him earlier and long as he keeps the head that he has, he will succeed.”
Robinson said her son has always been an excellent student and intelligent kid.
“He’s just very mature and determined to succeed.”
His father Andre Phillips said it felt good to have another son signed with a college program.
“I’m very proud that he is taking this step,” he said.
Mullins football coach John Williams said it was an honor coaching Phillips.
“He was always dependable and always a good player on Friday nights,” Williams said. “They’re getting an excellent player. He is one that is going to work hard in the weight room, be there on time and give them what he has during games.”
Williams said Phillips quickly adjusted to playing with the Auctioneers.
Mullins High School principal said Limestone is getting a great student-athlete.
“JaHaven puts in the hard-work on the field and in the classroom,” he said. “He’s a great student and they’re not going to have to worry about him at all. He’s going to take care of business himself.”
