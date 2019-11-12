MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins Auctioneers senior point guard C.J. Gilchrist earned preseason basketball recognition from the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association Monday. Gilchrist was named among the Top 2A Senior Boys and players to watch for the upcoming 2019-20 season.

Gilchrist, a four-year starter, averaged 13.6 points per game and 3.1 assists along with 2.0 steals last season, leading Mullins to a 21-4 record and third round appearance in the Class 2A playoffs.

The Auctioneers also enter the season as the No. 3 ranked team in the SCBCA preseason poll.

The Mullins Lady Auctioneers return as the No. 2 ranked team in Class 2A. Junior forward Jen’Leah Nichols returns as the team’s top scorer averaging 17.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per game last season. Mullins girls finished 19-9 last season, reaching their third consecutive season in the state final. The program adds talented players from Creek Bridge this season. Last season’s Class 1A girls All-State selection LaShaya Rowell will be featured on the team.

Marion girls basketball is ranked No. 6 in Class 3A. The Lady Swamp Foxes add Class 1A girls All-State selection Ka’Niyah Davis out of Creek Bridge. Junior Mariah Moody returns as the team’s top scorer averaging 12.8 points per game.

Marion girls finished 20-7 last season.

The Marion Swamp Foxes boys basketball team heads into the season as the No. 2 ranked team led by 2019 Class 3A All-State Team selection T.J. Sanders.

3A Boys Top 10

1. Keenan

2. Marion

3. Chester

4. Manning

5. Wade Hampton (H)

6. Union County

7. Seneca

8. Georgetown

9. Edisto

10. Chapman

3A Boys Top 5 Seniors

Raekwon Horton, Keenan

Destin Clark, Indian Land

Harry Cash, May River

Draylan Burton, Powdersville

William Hemingway, Loris

3A Girls Top 10

1. Keenan

2. Manning

3. Bishop England

4. Dillon

5. Marion

6. Southside

7. Seneca

8. Emerald

9. Woodruff

10. Swansea

3A Top 5 Seniors

Kaliah Kendrick, Seneca

Jykya Bell, Dillon

Zavia Jeter, Woodruff

Measha Jones, Manning

Lauren Livington, Emerald

2A Boys Top 10

1. Gray Collegiate

2. Andrew Jackson

3. Mullins

4. Oceanside Collegiate

5. Christ Church

6. Saluda

7. Woodland

8. Abbeville

9. North Charleston

10. Lee Central

2A Boys Top 5 Seniors

Darjawuan Brown, North Charleston

Dallan Wright, Saluda

Demetric Hardin, Lewisville

CJ Gilchrist, Mullins

Tauris Watson, Gray Collegiate

2A Girls Top 10

1. Christ Church

2. Mullins

3. East Clarendon

4. Lee Central

5. Saluda

6. Woodland

7. Buford

8. Gray Collegiate

9. Andrew Jackson

10. Barnwell

2A Girls Top 5 Seniors

Marissa Powe, Christ Church

Paige Davis, Buford

Kendra LeSane, Lee Central

India Porter, Columbia

Kelsey Brown, Brashier Middle College

