MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins Auctioneers senior point guard C.J. Gilchrist earned preseason basketball recognition from the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association Monday. Gilchrist was named among the Top 2A Senior Boys and players to watch for the upcoming 2019-20 season.
Gilchrist, a four-year starter, averaged 13.6 points per game and 3.1 assists along with 2.0 steals last season, leading Mullins to a 21-4 record and third round appearance in the Class 2A playoffs.
The Auctioneers also enter the season as the No. 3 ranked team in the SCBCA preseason poll.
The Mullins Lady Auctioneers return as the No. 2 ranked team in Class 2A. Junior forward Jen’Leah Nichols returns as the team’s top scorer averaging 17.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per game last season. Mullins girls finished 19-9 last season, reaching their third consecutive season in the state final. The program adds talented players from Creek Bridge this season. Last season’s Class 1A girls All-State selection LaShaya Rowell will be featured on the team.
Marion girls basketball is ranked No. 6 in Class 3A. The Lady Swamp Foxes add Class 1A girls All-State selection Ka’Niyah Davis out of Creek Bridge. Junior Mariah Moody returns as the team’s top scorer averaging 12.8 points per game.
Marion girls finished 20-7 last season.
The Marion Swamp Foxes boys basketball team heads into the season as the No. 2 ranked team led by 2019 Class 3A All-State Team selection T.J. Sanders.
3A Boys Top 10
1. Keenan
2. Marion
3. Chester
4. Manning
5. Wade Hampton (H)
6. Union County
7. Seneca
8. Georgetown
9. Edisto
10. Chapman
3A Boys Top 5 Seniors
Raekwon Horton, Keenan
Destin Clark, Indian Land
Harry Cash, May River
Draylan Burton, Powdersville
William Hemingway, Loris
3A Girls Top 10
1. Keenan
2. Manning
3. Bishop England
4. Dillon
5. Marion
6. Southside
7. Seneca
8. Emerald
9. Woodruff
10. Swansea
3A Top 5 Seniors
Kaliah Kendrick, Seneca
Jykya Bell, Dillon
Zavia Jeter, Woodruff
Measha Jones, Manning
Lauren Livington, Emerald
2A Boys Top 10
1. Gray Collegiate
2. Andrew Jackson
3. Mullins
4. Oceanside Collegiate
5. Christ Church
6. Saluda
7. Woodland
8. Abbeville
9. North Charleston
10. Lee Central
2A Boys Top 5 Seniors
Darjawuan Brown, North Charleston
Dallan Wright, Saluda
Demetric Hardin, Lewisville
CJ Gilchrist, Mullins
Tauris Watson, Gray Collegiate
2A Girls Top 10
1. Christ Church
2. Mullins
3. East Clarendon
4. Lee Central
5. Saluda
6. Woodland
7. Buford
8. Gray Collegiate
9. Andrew Jackson
10. Barnwell
2A Girls Top 5 Seniors
Marissa Powe, Christ Church
Paige Davis, Buford
Kendra LeSane, Lee Central
India Porter, Columbia
Kelsey Brown, Brashier Middle College
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.