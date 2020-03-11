MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins City Council members opened last week’s meeting celebrating a pair of youth basketball state championships for the recreation department.
Mullins Recreation Department Director Allen Floyd presented the 10-year-old all-star basketball team and 17-year old all-star squad to a crowd of more than 60 people. The players displayed their championship medals on their visit to City Hall.
Floyd said it’s the first time in history two teams captured state titles in the same year.
“We played great and all the kids played good,” he said. “The coaches did a great job.”
Parents and players prepared for the game with a trip to see Clemson University host Georgia Tech in men’s basketball action.
Coaches Keith Ford, Tyrie Platt and Ken Ford said they were proud of their 10-year old all-star team. The team defeated Seneca by 20-points and won 39-37 in the championship game against Abbeville at the tournament in Pickens.
It’s the second state championship in eight years of coaching youth basketball for Keith Ford. He said last year was a disappointing finish and wanted to return to win.
“We had a couple of players from last year that saw how it felt to lose and to be able to come-back and win it this year feels special,” he said.
The 10U team won the district title sweeping through Lake City, North Myrtle Beach and Cheraw. They were down 11 points in the state final and rallied to win.
“It was about team-work, never quitting and playing hard,” Keith Ford said. “They came-back and really played together.
Ken Ford is a second-year coach of a team that includes his son K.J. Ford.
“I just love it for the kids and long as they’re doing something positive,” Ken Ford said. “I love seeing him doing good. It makes me proud as a father because I love basketball too.”
Coaches Erik Ceo Donald Murphy’s 17U all-star team swept through the competition with a 30-point win in the opener and followed up with a 70-54 victory over the host team Westminster in the championship game.
It’s the first state championship for Murphy in 10 years of coaching youth basketball. The team went 11-2 on the season.
“Togetherness was the key,” Murphy said. “They played together and it wasn’t no ego. Everybody was just one team.”
Ceo called it a team he would never forget.
“This was one of the greatest experiences with this team,” Ceo said. “Whatever they were told to do on and off the court they did it. What I love about them is they gave 110 percent every-time the stepped on that court.”
Mullins 10-year old All-Star Roster
Dakarai Worley
Joshaun Grant
Keith Bridgette
Ken Ford Jr.
Nate Peracki
Miles Crawford
Miles Wiggins
Fabian Smith
Zay Williams
Kevin Gerald
Jaylin Mills
Mullins 17-year old All-Star Roster
Jaden Brantley
Jordan Campbell
Justin Ellerbee
Isaac Hemingway
Marquise Roberts
Rodnekise Garner
Hykeye Woodberry
