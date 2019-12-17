MULLINS, S.C. — The Mullins Auctioneers rebounded from a Monday home loss with a 64-45 win over Carvers Bay Tuesday night. Senior guard C.J. Gilchrist led the Auctioneers with a game-high 23 points and junior forward Savion Campbell added 12 points and six rebounds.
Mullins coach Eric Troy said his team had to come prepared for back-to-back region games and learned to play every minute after giving up a 10-point fourth quarter lead to Latta the previous night.
“We had a team down and let them get back up so that was the focus, playing a full-game,” Troy said. “The focus now is giving everything we got for the entire game.”
Mullins jumped out to a 14-5 lead midway through the first quarter with Gilchrist hitting three treys and adding a lay-up score. The Auctioneers held a 33-20 lead at halftime.
Sammy Pressley’s lay-up on the fast-break to start the final quarter increased the Mullins advantage to 20 points, up 59-39.
Mullins (4-4) will next play in a holiday tournament in Lake City on Dec. 27-28. In the meantime, the team will be busy preparing for the second half of the season.
“We’re still getting in shape and spending that time fine-tuning the things we need and getting some chemistry,” Troy said. “It’s coming along and I think we’re going to be alright.”
Troy said the difference in their latest game was correcting mistakes the very next day.
In girls action, the Lady Auctioneers held on to defeat Carvers Bay 47-42. Jen’Leah Nichols led the team with 13 points. Mullins girls will play in the CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Thursday.
M 19 14 24 7 — 64
CB 10 10 20 7 — 45
MULLINS (64)
C.J. Gilchrist 23, Campbell 12, Kheauris Cross 9, Alim Legette 6, Tyler Sainvil 7, Jaden Hayes 2, Sammy Pressley 5.
Carvers Bay (45)
T. Young 7, T. Bell 1, R. Weaver 2, J. Lance 3, M. Moore 2, M. Green 4, J. Small 4, K.C. Brockington 9, J. Walker 1, M.J. Bromell 2, J. Walker 1, J. Deas 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.