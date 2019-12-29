MULLINS, S.C. — The Mullins Auctioneers boys basketball team took home the Panthers Invitational tournament trophy Saturday, defeating host Lake City 69-28 in the final.
Mullins advanced with a win over Carolina Academy on Friday night and followed up with decisive victory in Saturday’s final with C.J. Gilchrist leading with 17 points and being named team MVP.
Mullins opened the first quarter with an 11-3 early thanks to offensive rebounds from Alim Legette and Shaq Gordon.
Legette closed out the first half with a spin move and lay-up on the fast-break, followed by a pair of three-pointers made by Tyler Sainvil and JahQuavis Dixon, giving Mullins a 26-14 advantage.
The Auctioneers were rolling in the third quarter 24-12 run.
Sanvil added 11 points for Mullins along with nine points from Sammy Pressley.
Damorai Howard was named team MVP for Lake City.
In girls action, Andrew beat Kingstree 36-17.
Andrews’ Camie Sampson was named team MVP. Kingstree’s team MVP was Zy’Asia Burgess.
