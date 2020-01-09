MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins basketball swept Hannah-Pamplico on the road in girls and boys action Tuesday night.
The Lady Auctioneers utilized a dominate start, leading 34-10 at halftime. The Lady Aucs opened a 14-1 run midway through the third quarter with Jen’Lea Nichols dishing inside to Nylai Morelos.
Nichols scored a game-high 20 points in the 71-27 victory for Mullins while teammate Janiya Swinton added 12 points along with Tameisha Lasane.
Haley Rodgers led Hannah-Pamplico with eight points.
Mullins boys were off to a slow start down to the Red Raiders 6-0 midway through the first quarter. Auctioneers reserves entered the game and closed out the quarter on an 18-3 run to take the lead thanks to a pair of three-pointers made by Jaden Hayes and Quinton Tisdale.
Savion Campbell scored all eight of his points while pulling down four rebounds in the first half to help the Auctioneers maintain a 37-26 halftime advantage.
Mullins continued to run away in the third quarter outscoring Hannah-Pamplico 22-5 in route to an 80-43 victory.
Sam Pressley led the Auctioneers with 11 points. Cyrus Ellison scored a game-high 17 points for Hannah-Pamplico.
Mullins will host region foe Andrews Friday night.
