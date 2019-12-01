MULLINS, S.C. — Mullins Auctioneers basketball returned to a new gym floor, hosting the annual Mark Gerald Thanksgiving Jamboree Saturday.

Teams featured in the preseason even were Latta, Timmonsville, Lake City, Hemingway, Marion, Carvers Bay and Dillon.

The exhibition games are a holiday tradition established by former longtime coach the late Mark Gerald. The Auctioneers opened the season at Conway Monday. The team hosts rival Marion tonight at 6 p.m. and Lamar Friday night before inviting Conway to town on Dec. 9.

