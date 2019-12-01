MULLINS, S.C. — Mullins Auctioneers basketball returned to a new gym floor, hosting the annual Mark Gerald Thanksgiving Jamboree Saturday.
Teams featured in the preseason even were Latta, Timmonsville, Lake City, Hemingway, Marion, Carvers Bay and Dillon.
The exhibition games are a holiday tradition established by former longtime coach the late Mark Gerald. The Auctioneers opened the season at Conway Monday. The team hosts rival Marion tonight at 6 p.m. and Lamar Friday night before inviting Conway to town on Dec. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.