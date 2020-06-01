MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins Auctioneers baseball player Quintarie Crawford signed a letter of intent to play at Morris College Monday. Crawford held a signing ceremony outside the school to announce his decision.
“It’s been a long journey and I really wanted to play college baseball,” Crawford said. “I feel blessed.”
Morris College baseball coach Alston Freeman said he was happy to have Crawford sign.
“It’s absolutely great and we appreciate him giving us the opportunity to sign him,” Freeman said. “It’s definitely a benefit for us to have such a young man on our team.”
Crawford’s senior season was cut short with the Auctioneers due to the coronavirus pandemic. He joined the Aucs program following his junior year playing for the Creek Bridge Warriors, helping the team finish in third place in the region and clinch their first-ever berth in the Class A District VII playoffs. Crawford helped make school history winning their first playoff game against C.E. Murray.
“That’s one team I will never forget about,” Crawford said.
Prior to playing at Creek Bridge gained experience with the Marion Swamp Foxes varsity team his freshman and sophomore years. He was named a team captain for the Auctioneers.
“I enjoyed and cherish the times I did have with my teammates,” Crawford said. “I hope it motivates the younger guys to work hard and chase their dreams.”
Crawford credits his uncle Mac Washington along with his mom Latela Crawford and grandmother for pushing him to keep playing through adversity.
Latela Crawford said it was a long time coming.
“I’m just happy and overjoyed,” she said. “I felt like it was a real good experience for him to try it with different ways and with him to come here with all of the things that he has learned and bring it back. I thought it was amazing.”
He gained experience as second-basemen, pitcher and catcher. He said the adjustment was hard playing under a new coach in Chad Palowski.
“It wasn’t hard because most of our players from Creek Bridge came here to play,” Crawford said. “I tried to motivate them to keep playing at a new school.”
Palowski said it’s an honor to get any player to sign with a school.
“Especially one that is hard working as he is,” Palowski said. “He is a great athlete and great leader. He is definitely going to be successful in life.”
Palowski said Morris College is getting one of the hardest workers he has ever coached.
“He is always willing to learn and wants to put in the extra time,” he said.
Principal Michael Stone said he was excited for Crawford.
“He is student that came with us when we consolidated with Creek Bridge and he is a good athlete and hard-worker,” Stone said. “I’m excited for him taking the next step not only signing for baseball but continuing his education.
Athletic director Myron Gerald said it was culminating moment for the combing schools.
“I’m just glad that he made a positive addition to what we try to do here athletically,” he said.
Crawford plans to study Business Administration.
