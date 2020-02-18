MARION, S.C. – The Marion Lady Swamp Foxes piled-up the points in their Class 3A state playoff opening round game hosting Waccamaw with a 102-22 win Monday night.
Yamzah Buey and Mariah Moody led Marion with 15 points each. Four of the Lady Swamp Foxes players finished the night in double-figures.
Coach Crasten Davis said his team did a lot of good things on the court.
“I think defensively we played real solid,” he said. “We played disciplined. Really coming off of a physical loss like we had last Thursday, you really don’t know how your kids are going to respond but they were upbeat and played hard.”
Marion jumped out to a 55-5 lead at halftime with Kimmie Barnes leading the way with 12 points. The squad continued the run in the third quarter as Destini Allen scored a bucket to make it 79-15 at the 3:29 mark.
The Lady Swamp Foxes kept rolling in the fourth quarter with Buey sinking a pair of free throws to over the century mark.
Davis said his team learned from their hard-fought loss at Dillon last week. Marion managed to earn the top seed out of Region 6-3A because thanks to owning the tiebreaker by points.
“You can’t over-look anybody,” he said. “You got to come out and play regardless of who your opponent is.”
Davis said he is very proud of his team for the work they have continued to do in the chase for a state championship.
“Every game we got to get better,” he said.
Precious Davis added 10 points for the Lady Swamp Foxes while Allen and Ke’Niyah Davis added nine points each.
Marion will host their second round game on Thursday at 7 p.m.
M 24 31 34 13 — 102
W 2 3 3 14— 22
MARION (102)
Yamzah Buey 15, Mariah Moody 15, Keyla Britt 7, Kimmie Barnes 12, Destini Allen 9, Ke’Niyah Davis 9, Precious Davis 10, Tonaja Lester 8, Yaz Howard 5, Alerria Rogers 7, B. Timmons 5.
NEXT GAME: Marion will host Class 3A state playoffs at 7 p.m. Monday.
RECORDS: M 25-1, 9-1 Region 6-3A.
