MARION, S.C. — Marion Swamp Foxes football senior athlete D’Vonte Allen has been selected to play in the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl at noon Dec. 14 at Myrtle Beach High School.
Allen is among nine Pee Dee selections.
Johnsonville coach Ken Cribb will be the South team’s coach.
“We think we’ve got a good roster and good players. And on top of that, they are good kids,” Cribb said. “We’re excited to go down there and see what they can do.”
Marion coach Randall State said prior to the start of the season Allen would play a big role running the option offense and calls him one of the most explosive players on the team.
“Nobody will be able to catch him when he gets out in the open field,” State said. “We’re trying to keep him healthy. He’s another great leader as a senior and he’s not going to back down from anybody. He’s a warrior.”
