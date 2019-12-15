MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Marion Swamp Foxes senior athlete D’Vonte Allen was productive leading the South team to a 35-13 victory over the North in the Touchstone Energy Bowl at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium Saturday. Allen finished the day with two receptions for 49 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown.
“It was like a little switch route and the quarterback placed it, I lost it at first but soon as the defensive back threw his hands up the ball was in the middle and it fell right in my arms,” Allen said of the score.
Allen said he enjoyed the experience spending the week in Myrtle Beach practicing and preparing for the game.
“It was good,” he said. “It really felt like college. We had two-a-day practices waking up early in the morning eating breakfast with the team, having team meetings and then hitting the field. After that you go back to the hotel to rest then back out on the field again.”
Allen played slot receiver and said he enjoyed building a bond with the players and coaches.
Dutch Fork quarterback Tyler Olenchuck threw for 219 yards and two touchdowns to earn offensive MVP for the South while Fort Dorchester’s Emmanuel Johnson was named the defensive MVP after registering eight combined tackles, including three for a loss, and 3 ½ sacks.
The South team trailed 10-0 late in the third quarter then rallied to score five touchdowns to earn the win under Johnsonville coach Ken Cribb.
Allen said he felt better about himself after playing with some of the best players in the state.
“I feel better,” he said. “I learned a lot of new things and I just used that in the game to score my touchdown.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.