MARION, S.C. — Marion Lady Swamp Foxes softball second-year coach is eager to get back to her team as the spring sports season remains suspended with no school athletic activities due to the coronavirus pandemic. There remains a slim chance to have an opportunity to play into June.
Fowler said the team started off the season well with scrimmage wins Hannah-Pamplico and Carolina Forest. The Lady Swamp Foxes finished fifth in a preseason tournament in Latta, rallying to win a pair of bracket play games 7-6 over Marlboro County and 10-5 over Latta.
Marion opened the regular season with a 12-0 win over Conway and 8-0 loss to region foe Aynor.
This season the squad looks to bounce back with four seniors in pitcher Macey Waugh, short-stop Logan Harrelson along with catcher Summer Love and Brianna Wiggins covering first-base.
“Overall, we are still a young but talented team,” Fowler said. “Our outfield consists of ninth grader Kaylee Beckstrand in left, leading the team with a .714 batting average. Eighth grader Hailie Lebiedz center field lead-off batter and seventh grader Ja’Shaya Page at right field.”
Fowler said newcomer at second-base Ava Gainey is holding her own while Kylie Johnson brings quickness switching to third-base. Anna Grace Page is another eighth grader stepping-up behind the plate catching, she said. Carson Cribb returns better than ever with a .600 batting average.
“We are also excited to announce Marion High will begin a JV program for the 2021 softball season,” Fowler said. “Huge shout out to Darryl Waugh my assistant coach. He brings expertise, energy, and support to our team and to our softball community with the Carolina Elite travel ball team and Marion Recreation teams.”
Fowler also said she was thankful for former coach Rodney Spivey as a supporter, assisting with batting practice and pitching lessons.
MARION
COACH: Sarah Singleton (2nd year)
LAST SEASON: 4-8
KEY LOSSES: None
KEY RETURNERS: Macey Waugh, Kylie Johnson, Anna Grace Page, Kaylee Beckstand
KEY NEWCOMERS: Ava Gainey, Ja’Shaya Page
COACH’S QUOTE:
Marion Lady Swamp Foxes Roster:
Macey Waugh (2)
Summer Love (12)
Logan Harrelson (5)
Carson Cribb (4)
Kylie Johnson (20)
Ja’Shaya Page (18)
Kaylee Beckstrand (6)
Briana Wiggins (3)
Hillary Chapman (7)
Saniyha Howard (8)
Olivia Collins (10)
Hailie Lebiedz (11)
Anna Grace Page (1)
Ava Gainey (23)
Kaniya Davis (15)
Samantha Love (9)
Payton Floyd (14)
