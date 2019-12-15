MARION, S.C. — The Marion Lady Swamp Foxes improve to 9-0 on the season after defeating Hartsville 73-65 Saturday night.

Marion took a 43-28 lead at halftime and increased their advantage to 18 points before Hartsville went on a run to cut it down to three but managed to pull away late for the victory.

The Lady Swamp Foxes will host the A& J Christmas tournament in Marion Thursday before opening the second half the season at Carolina Forest on Jan. 3, 2020.

