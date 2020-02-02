MARION, S.C. — The Marion Lady Swamp Foxes got a win in their toughest challenge of the season last week, defeating region foe Dillon 55-45.
Marion held a slim 25-23 lead at halftime and held-off the Lady Wildcats in the third quarter 39-36. The Lady Swamp Foxes remain perfect at 21-0, following up with a win Friday over Lake City 63-21.
Kimmie Barnes scored a game-high 14 points to lead Marion.
The Swamp Foxes outscored the Panthers 38-7 in the first half.
Ka’Nyiah Davis added 13 pints for Marion along with 12 points from Tonaja Lester.
Prep Round Up: Marion boys rally to beat Lake City
Marion 53 Lake City 51
LAKE CITY — Marion’s A.J. Vaught scored a game-high 22 points.
Lake City’s E.J. McCalm scored a team-high 18.
M 5 12 14 22 — 53
LC 12 11 15 13— 51
MULLINS (53)
McCullough 2, Wilson 6, A.J. Vaught 22, Sanders 7, Charles 4, Mac Washington 10, Davis 2.
LAKE CITY (51)
Malik Hailey 11, E.J. McClam 18, Howard 3, Hilshon Bailey 12, Franklin 6.
Mullins 75 Latta 57
LATTA — Mullins’ C.J. Gilchrist scored a game-high 20 points.
Trevon Miles led Latta with a game-high 33.
M 11 22 17 25 — 75
L 10 12 18 17 — 57
MULLINS (75)
Sam Pressley 13, Alim Legette 10, Tyler Sainvil 11, C.J. Gilchrist 20, Tisdale 9, Gordon 4, Cross 6.
LATTA (57)
Trevon Miles 33, Taylor 2, Jones 3, Bowman 6, Griffin 8, McRae 3, Bryant 4.
Pee Dee Academy 57 Conway Christian 45
MULLINS — Pee Dee Academy’s Caleb Oakley scored a team-high 21 points.
CC 14 10 15 6 — 45
PDA 13 12 18 14 — 57
PEE DEE ACADEMY (57)
Caleb Oakley 21, Cam Weston 17, Garris 9, Gasque 5, Spivey 3, Carter 2.
Pee Dee Academy 36 Conway Christian 29
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Lauren Martin scored a team-high 10 points.
CC 8 4 4 13 — 29
PDA 17 13 4 2 — 36
PEE DEE ACADEMY (51)
Lauren Martin 10, A. Martin 9, Briley 7, Earnhardt 4, Smith 2, Johnson 2, Anderson 2.
Latta 57 Mullins 52
LATTA, S.C. — Latta’s Moya McDuffie scored a game-high 27 points.
Jen’Lea Nichols led Mullins with a team-high 26 points.
M 9 5 15 21 — 52
L 12 13 18 14 — 57
MULLINS (51)
Jen’Lea Nichols 26, T. Lasane 11, Phillips 12, Morelos 3.
LATTA (57)
Moya McDuffie 27, Wheeler 6, Riana Green 18, Burdsall 2, Berry 4.
Marion 74 Dillon 33
MARION, S.C. — Marion’s A.J. Vaught scored a game-high 15 points.
Dillon’s Brian Reaves scored a team-high 12 points.
D 12 8 7 6 — 33
M 21 16 25 12— 74
DILLON (33)
McKinnon 5, Brian Reaves 12, McRae 1, McKinley 4, Alford 7, Greer 4.
MARION (79)
Saequaan McCullough 12, Wilson 4, A.J. Vaught 15, Charles 6, Mac Washington 11, Allen 3, Davis 4, Fling 3.
Mullins 49 Hannah-Pamplico 38
MULLINS, S.C. — Mullins’ C.J. Gilchrist scored a team-high 10 points.
Hannah-Pamplico’s Cyrus Ellison scored a game-high 22 points.
HP 10 9 10 9 — 38
M 11 11 8 16 — 49
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (38)
Poston 2, Davian Coaxum 10, Cyrus Ellison 22, Calcutt 2.
MULLINS (49)
Pressley 2, Legette 4, Sainvil 2, C.J. Gilchrist 10, Tisdale 8, Campbell 2, Phillips 5, Cross 7.
Pee Dee Academy 50 Aynor 40
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Connor Garris scored a game-high 13 points.
Teammate Cam Weston added 12 points.
A 8 13 8 11 — 40
PDA 10 13 16 11 — 50
PEE DEE ACADEMY (50)
Connor Garris 13, Gasque 2, Oakley 5, Caulder 5, Hudson Spivey 11, Barker 2, Cam Weston 12.
Pee Dee Academy 39 Aynor 15
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Ashley Martin scored a team-high 10 points.
The Golden Eagles outscored Aynor 26-4 in the first half.
A 0 4 8 3 — 15
PDA 5 21 6 7 — 39
PEE DEE ACADEMY (39)
Ashley Martin 10, Briley 8, Johnson 5,Anderson 4, Harrleson 4, Earnhardt 3, Zeman 2, Smith 1.
OTHER SCORE: Governor’s School defeated Great Falls 36-32.
