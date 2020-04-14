MARION, S.C. -- Marion Swamp Foxes football player Trey Buie remembers watching multiple players commit to play football at colleges. He was joined by his parents James and Jacquelin along with his sister and teammates at his own signing day a few weeks ago.
“I was thankful to have them,” he said. “From day one, they’ve been supportive of me. They’ve kept me out of trouble and I just thank God for them.”
Buie signed a letter of intent to play for the Guilford College Quakers under coach Chris Rusiewicz in Greensboro, N.C. Buie said the love and atmosphere is the reason he chose the school.
“When I came there on my visit I felt welcomed,” he said. “Coach had told me I have a chance to compete right away and it’s just a nice area with a lot going on. I just want to be a part of something new.”
Buie helped the Swamp Foxes finish with a 7-3 season. He was a big factor on the Swamp Foxes defense as a three-year starter at cornerback. He also played running back and wide receiver on offense for Marion. The former team defensive MVP, forced six turnovers and had a fumble return for a touchdown in a 13-6 season finale win over Loris.
It’s a memory he can look back on for years, he said.
Coach Randall State said it’s no shock Buie was the first to sign in the senior class.
“They’re getting a starter for next year,” State said. “He will get a lot of playing time this year. That’s a good thing for Trey. He really deserves it.”
State said Buie excels on and off the field.
“It’s about grades first and he has some of the best grades on the team and that’s why he is one of the first to sign,” State said. “Hard work always pays off.”
Buie called it surreal bouncing back to have a winning season his season year.
“Coach State came in and did a tremendous job getting us together and making the seniors take ownership being a leader,” he said. “He focused on the seniors helping the younger guys and stepping-up.”
Buie felt his role was to lead by example and encourage his team. The veteran player was proud of his teammates and coach on defense.
“Last year we were giving up points like they were nothing to holding teams from scoring,” he said. “It really was trust. Everybody did their job and plays started happening.”
State was Buie’s defensive back coach his junior year and made an immediate impact.
“He was a fun dude but way more fun as a head coach,” Buie said. “He’s a loving caring man that puts God first in everything he does and I’m real thankful for him.”
Dedication in the classroom while competing was all about time management, Buie said. The result is continuing his education to study Business Administration and minor in Sports Administration.
“I want to be a coach and if I’m successful at that then try to become and athletic director,” he said.
Buie said he looks forward to hitting the field again in the fall. His plans were to return to the Swamp Foxes soccer team and run track but the spring sports season has come to a halt due the coronavirus pandemic.
