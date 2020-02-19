MARION, S.C. – The Marion Swamp Foxes locked-in on defense and used a 10-1 fourth quarter run to pull away from Waccamaw 79-45 in the Class 3A playoff opener at home Tuesday night.
Mac Washington led Marion with a game-high 22 points as the Foxes outscored the Warriors 32-14 in the final quarter.
Marion coach Leon Johnson said he was happy with his team’s effort.
“They really played outstanding defense tonight and hopefully that can carry over to Friday’s game,” he said. “They kind of not got us by surprise but those kids can play well and they’re very well coached. We had to get ourselves together in order to retaliate.”
Waccamaw started off strong, opening the game with an 11-4 lead and holding Marion to just nine points in the first quarter. Marion’s T.J. Sanders helped lead the come-back scoring off a steal to give his team a 14-11 at the 6:57 mark in the second quarter. Washington closed out the half with a break-away one-hand dunk to help Marion close with a 27-21 advantage.
Waccamaw’s Vic Otubu kept his team in striking distance with 13 points at halftime. However, the Swamp Foxes followed up with a dominant third quarter, ahead 47-35 off a steal and score from D’Vonte Allen at the buzzer.
While the Warriors burned through timeouts to stop the run, Marion continued to increase their lead, highlighted by a behind-the-back pass from Zy’aire Charles to Sanders for bucket and three-point jumper from Washington.
Washington added 10 rebounds in game action while Sanders finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds along with 17 points from A.J. Vaught.
Johnson said his team got into the game and came out having fun playing.
The Region 6-3A champions will host Wade Hampton Friday night in the second round match-up.
“It’s a great feeling,” Johnson said of the having home-court advantage.
M 9 18 20 32
W 11 10 14 14
