MARION, S.C. – Marion Swamp Foxes senior point guard A.J. Vaught announced in front of family, friends and coaches his plans to play college basketball next season. Vaught signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Morris College during a signing celebration outside his home Tuesday.
“I’m happy and blessed for my family support,” A.J. Vaught said. “I’m just ready to get started.”
The veteran point guard’s journey in high school began with a freshman season of junior varsity basketball. He joined the Pee Dee Academy varsity team as a sophomore transfer student, leading the Golden Eagles in scoring with 15.7 points per game.
Former Swamp Foxes coach Andre Weathers said he asked Vaught to return to Marion his junior year, where he led the team in assists with six per game.
“I saw something in him when I first saw him,” Weathers said. “It means a lot to me that not only him but some of the other players are going somewhere.”
Vaught continued to improve, averaging 15.4 points per game as a senior along with five assists and three steals. The Swamp Foxes finished with a 35-19 record and a pair of region championships the past two seasons with Vaught starting at point guard.
“I’m happy with how my teammates supported me and how I did,” A.J. Vaught said. “We had a lot of fun and a lot of wins too. I wish we would’ve done more.”
Coach Leon Johnson said Vaught was a dynamic player.
“Several ball games during the year he carried us and I appreciate that,” Johnson said. “Coach got him a heck of a ball player and I think he is going to do well.”
The next step is attending his dad Antonio Vaught’s alma mater.
“Today is just a blessing,” Antonio Vaught said. “To see my son follow my foot-steps at my alma mater at Morris College playing for the coach that pretty much raised me. There is nowhere I’d rather my son to be. This is a milestone to witness this day.”
Janel Vaught said her son was shooting the basketball since three years old.
“We’re very proud of him not only for his athleticism but for his academics,” she said. “We know with him going to Morris College he will be able to develop at both of those and be successful in society.”
Morris College basketball head coach Clarence M. Houck said he was happy for the new addition.
“It’s like a coach’s dream to get a kid of this caliber,” Houck said. “I’ve seen him play. He’s a super young man that comes from a great family background. We would love to have him on our team.”
Antonio Vaught said the day showed him that hard-work, dedication, praying, family and friends make all the difference.
“Coach Houck has developed kids throughout,” he said. “This man is a coach. He’s helped me grow and helped me be a better person when I was at Morris College.”
A.J. Vaught said he was also thankful for coaches helping him grow.
“I felt like I had a lot of growth,” he said. “Coach Lance Gurley helped me so much just in the gym all the time. Anytime I texted him he was ready to work out with me.”
Gurley said it was a pleasure to watch his journey.
“The kid has been special even though he had to battle the adversity of being smaller until he finally hit that growth spurt,” he said. “You see a kid that just keeps fighting and you see it in their eyes. The passion, desire and will to just overcome and achieve.”
A.J. Vaught said his career goal is to become a speech pathologist.
